Should Arsenal allow Balogun to join West Ham in part-ex for Declan Rice?

Declan Rice is the one player all eyes are on this summer. The Englishman is set to leave West Ham, but where he moves to is a mystery at the moment, with both Arsenal and Manchester City making Rice a priority.

Arsenal has been given an easier route to close Rice’s deal by West Ham, but they’ve opted not to use it as per Football Transfers.

As per the publication, the Hammers admire Balogun and have hinted that Arsenal sending them a transfer offer that includes the 21-year-old could be favoured, but the Gunners don’t want to do so.

Arteta is yet to decide on the future of Balogun. He wants him to be part of his pre-season squad so that he can assess him and determine if he should stay or leave.

To some Gooners, Arsenal are right not to be tempted to lose one of their finest young stars, but to others, they can’t believe the club didn’t consider that transfer request. If I were Arteta, Balogun, who is sure not to be the first-choice striker next season, would be a Hammer by now. Hopefully, Rice will be waiting to link up with Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale in July for Arsenal’s US pre-season.

Where Arsenal are, they ought to do everything in their power to ensure Rice doesn’t move to Manchester City. A Rice-to-Man City transfer could dwindle the Gunners chances of beating the Citizens to the 2023–24 PL title.

Should Arteta give Balogun to West Ham?

Darren N

  1. I’m afraid we’d be trading in the wrong Hale End product, but a move for Balogan appears to be inevitable.

    Reply

  2. Apparently, City have asked Rice For assurances he wants to join them before launching a new £100m bid. If he agrees, it won’t matter who we offer. I wouldn’t want someone at the club who doesn’t want be there anyway. If Balugan doesn’t want to be there either then he should be sold for the £35m the club thinks he’s worth.

    Reply

  4. Just live Rice and keep Balogun. Sign an alternative. Rice coming is not a guarantee of winning epl and loosing a player capable of scoring 22goals a season will be an unforgettable Arteta sin

    Reply

  5. West Ham have long standing intrest in Eddie Nketiah, we should offer him first, he’s more season in the league.

    We should prepare to give him to West Ham for peanuts as a direct result of his salary.

    Reply

