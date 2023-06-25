Should Arsenal allow Balogun to join West Ham in part-ex for Declan Rice?

Declan Rice is the one player all eyes are on this summer. The Englishman is set to leave West Ham, but where he moves to is a mystery at the moment, with both Arsenal and Manchester City making Rice a priority.

Arsenal has been given an easier route to close Rice’s deal by West Ham, but they’ve opted not to use it as per Football Transfers.

As per the publication, the Hammers admire Balogun and have hinted that Arsenal sending them a transfer offer that includes the 21-year-old could be favoured, but the Gunners don’t want to do so.

Arteta is yet to decide on the future of Balogun. He wants him to be part of his pre-season squad so that he can assess him and determine if he should stay or leave.

To some Gooners, Arsenal are right not to be tempted to lose one of their finest young stars, but to others, they can’t believe the club didn’t consider that transfer request. If I were Arteta, Balogun, who is sure not to be the first-choice striker next season, would be a Hammer by now. Hopefully, Rice will be waiting to link up with Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale in July for Arsenal’s US pre-season.

Where Arsenal are, they ought to do everything in their power to ensure Rice doesn’t move to Manchester City. A Rice-to-Man City transfer could dwindle the Gunners chances of beating the Citizens to the 2023–24 PL title.

Should Arteta give Balogun to West Ham?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…