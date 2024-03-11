Should Arsenal allow Emile Smith-Rowe to join West Ham this summer?

The other day, Give Me Sport reported that Arsenal were looking to cash in on Emile Smith-Rowe. In a follow-up to their report, the French journalist Seb Ecrivain has disclosed that Arsenal’s No. 10 may move to West Ham.

Ecrivain believes the Hammers are still interested in the Hale End graduate. They have maintained their interest since Teamtalk reported on it in October. Teamtalk reported that David Moyes wanted the Arsenal player to join his squad, but the deal did not go through in January because Arsenal wanted roughly £60 million to agree to the deal.

However, the Gunners may have dropped their expectations, as the French journalist claims they are now looking for a realistic price to allow Smith Rowe to seal a move away.

A move to a team like West Ham might help the 23-year-old rebuild his career, which is why he is reportedly tempted by the move.

⭐️ EXCLU ⭐️ West Ham s’intéresse de prêt à la situation de Emile Smith Rowe. Le joueur de 23 ans , ne sera pas retenu par Arsenal en cas de bonne offre cet été. Il est tenté par le temps de jeu que pourrait lui donner les Hammers. #Mercato #Arsenal #WestHam pic.twitter.com/fgchML4AA0 — Sébastien Vidal (@SebEcrivainFoot) March 8, 2024

Seb Ecrivain (as translated) said, “West Ham is interested in the situation of Emile Smith Rowe. The 23-year-old will not be retained by Arsenal in the event of a good offer this summer. He is tempted by the playing time that the Hammers could give him.”

Smith Rowe’s Arsenal career has been hampered by injuries, but he has been more of a ‘bench warmer’ in the previous two seasons, and he can’t keep doing so given the potential he has demonstrated. His exit is well justified.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…