Should Arsenal allow Emile Smith-Rowe to join West Ham this summer?

The other day, Give Me Sport reported that Arsenal were looking to cash in on Emile Smith-Rowe. In a follow-up to their report, the French journalist Seb Ecrivain has disclosed that Arsenal’s No. 10 may move to West Ham.
Ecrivain believes the Hammers are still interested in the Hale End graduate. They have maintained their interest since Teamtalk reported on it in October. Teamtalk reported that David Moyes wanted the Arsenal player to join his squad, but the deal did not go through in January because Arsenal wanted roughly £60 million to agree to the deal.
However, the Gunners may have dropped their expectations, as the French journalist claims they are now looking for a realistic price to allow Smith Rowe to seal a move away.
A move to a team like West Ham might help the 23-year-old rebuild his career, which is why he is reportedly tempted by the move.
⭐️ EXCLU ⭐️ West Ham s’intéresse de prêt à la situation de Emile Smith Rowe. Le joueur de 23 ans , ne sera pas retenu par Arsenal en cas de bonne offre cet été. Il est tenté par le temps de jeu que pourrait lui donner les Hammers. #Mercato #Arsenal #WestHam pic.twitter.com/fgchML4AA0
Seb Ecrivain (as translated) said, “West Ham is interested in the situation of Emile Smith Rowe. The 23-year-old will not be retained by Arsenal in the event of a good offer this summer. He is tempted by the playing time that the Hammers could give him.”
Smith Rowe’s Arsenal career has been hampered by injuries, but he has been more of a ‘bench warmer’ in the previous two seasons, and he can’t keep doing so given the potential he has demonstrated. His exit is well justified.
In a word,no.Why he was not played against Sheffield and Brentford is beyond me.In the absence of Martinelli he ought to start on the LW against Porto , but for some reason our Manager does not seem to appreciate the calibre of the young man ,and the different dynamic he can bring to our front three.His continued absence is my biggest frustration in what has been a very good season so far.
Arteta who works 24 hrs with his players must have better understanding about his players than us. There might be some reason not thrusting him directly into starting 11. It looks easy outside that ESR could have started in LW but if somehow had we lost any points in this fixture then we fans would have shouted to call of his head for experimenting. It would also be unfair to other players like Trossard who also have worked so hard and had been a part of winning team. So I would leave this decision to Arteta and hope our team keep on winning whoever plays there which is most important.
Yes, if MA has deemed him surplus to requirements which seems to be the case then it’s best for all parties.
Now what would be stupid is to not sell because our valuation is too high then barely play him while having a lack of funds and a bloated squad
Agreed. If he is not in the plans he is not useful to us as we are to him.
If Arteta doesn’t plan to use him, and a good full-profit fee can be obtained, he should be sold.
We need bench players that the manager would use frequently as starters, as Pep does in City.
I haven’t seen ANY reports from the manager that he’s not in his plans, quite the opposite in fact.
ESR has stated that he wants to remain at the club for as long as they want him and that’s a FACT!!
So, just because some reporter says the complete opposite to both of the above, we’re supposed to believe him and not the player and the club?!?!
Just like Ramsdale, ESR could and should have been given playing time when we were hammering teams by five or six goals, that would at least give our bench players time to adjust from training games to PL games.
Spot on Ken.
Ken I much want ESR to stay and hope he will. BUT, have you asked yourself WHY, as I have , that ESR , having been fit now for some time, still gets precious little chance under MA to prove himself?
Regrettably, I am leaning towards believing MA will be happy to seriously examine ANY half decent bid for him this summer.
I am far from sure of this but I THINK so.
Sigh!
Whenever and where ever he likes. ESR is not Arsenal quality. £20M.
Of course Arsenal should let him go to West Ham. It would be wrong to deny him the opportunity to move to the next level.