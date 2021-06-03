Should Arsenal allow Gabriel to fullfil his dream?

The arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes last summer from Lille was hailed as an excellent buy by Mikel Arteta, and after a very promising start to his Arsenal career he hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations we were hoping for.
But he has obviously done enough to impress the coach for the Brazil Olympics team, Andre Jardine, and Gabriel is hoping to win a place in the Brazil side who should be playing in Tokyo if the Games are allowed to go ahead.
“A dream. That’s the word to describe this possibility,” said the 23-year-old to globoesporte.
“Representing the green and yellow shirt is always a source of pride and pleasure. Without a doubt it is a dream and also a goal.
“The generation that won in 2016 will be remembered forever. I hope to be able to write my name in history too.”
“Due to the level of competitions I played and having played frequently, I’m sure this will be very important for me in the national team.
“I feel, today, a much more complete athlete. Tactically, physically and technically, I feel extremely prepared.
“I played against the best athletes and at a very high intensity. This raised my level a lot. I hope to be able to put all this growth into practice for the national team.”
The problem for Arsenal is that the Olympics should begin on Friday, July 23, and run to Sunday, August 8, which is just one week before the beginning of the new Premier League season, so Gabriel (and probably Martinelli) will both likely miss the whole of Arteta’s pre-season.
Do ypu think Arsenal should let him have his dream? Or refuse to give permission?
I remember his first few games, he was brilliant. In a very similar way Partey’s first few games played out.
Unfortunately for both, the longer they were coached by MA and had to follow his strange tactics, they both, along with other players, declined in form.
Exactly thats what I keep saying.. But no for some Arteta is a mastermind genious who improved saka and ESR.. The way I see it players are getting worse under him and I fear for our youngsters to be playing underhim
You cannot say no to a player who wants to represent his or her country, I say let them go we have enough back up with Saliba coming in or even Mavropanos at least until the end of August, priority is to buy a player to back up KT at left back
This year will prove it and if it’s true then Arsenal has to get a read of ARTETA.
Would be better than pre season which in post covid is likely to be training sessions against Boreham Wood Reading or Bournrmouth.
Of course they will go if selected.
i dont get it why do you guys see every article as an opportunity to blast arteta.sure no one is happy with how things are run. But defending a central defender is almost spiffy. Central defenders tactical setup is not complex unlike mid and attack. Think of john stones under guadiola. Unless you setup your CB to attack in open play (scotland with tierney and hendry). All they are asked to do is defend out of posession highline or not. In possesion they are either part of your buildup play or not. So blaming arteta for gabriel dip is bizzare, it not like he is played out of position. Or maybe he is asked to do something he obviously cant.
Everyone should be allowed to play for their country. If this was a “British” player for our Olympic team (sadly we don’t have one!) the question of them participating wouldn’t even get asked. Let Gabriel and Martinelli play if selected.