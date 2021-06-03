Should Arsenal allow Gabriel to fullfil his dream?

The arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes last summer from Lille was hailed as an excellent buy by Mikel Arteta, and after a very promising start to his Arsenal career he hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations we were hoping for.

But he has obviously done enough to impress the coach for the Brazil Olympics team, Andre Jardine, and Gabriel is hoping to win a place in the Brazil side who should be playing in Tokyo if the Games are allowed to go ahead.

“A dream. That’s the word to describe this possibility,” said the 23-year-old to globoesporte.

“Representing the green and yellow shirt is always a source of pride and pleasure. Without a doubt it is a dream and also a goal.

“The generation that won in 2016 will be remembered forever. I hope to be able to write my name in history too.”

“Due to the level of competitions I played and having played frequently, I’m sure this will be very important for me in the national team.

“I feel, today, a much more complete athlete. Tactically, physically and technically, I feel extremely prepared.

“I played against the best athletes and at a very high intensity. This raised my level a lot. I hope to be able to put all this growth into practice for the national team.”

The problem for Arsenal is that the Olympics should begin on Friday, July 23, and run to Sunday, August 8, which is just one week before the beginning of the new Premier League season, so Gabriel (and probably Martinelli) will both likely miss the whole of Arteta’s pre-season.

Do ypu think Arsenal should let him have his dream? Or refuse to give permission?