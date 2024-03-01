Should Arsenal allow Jurrien Timber to play for the Netherlands at Euro 2024?

Arsenal is hopeful that Jurrien Timber will make a return to action before the end of the current season, as the defender has recently intensified his efforts in the recovery process.

Timber sustained an injury in his first league appearance for Arsenal, disrupting his initial plans as a starter for the team at the beginning of the season. Despite his absence, Arsenal has performed well in his stead.

The Dutch defender is now on the verge of returning to action, which is not only good news for Arsenal but also for the Netherlands ahead of Euro 2024. Timber has been a crucial player for the Dutch national team since his debut three years ago and is considered a regular starter.

While the Netherlands would ideally want him in their squad for the Euros, Dutch journalist Maarten Wijffels acknowledges that it would be a surprise if Arsenal is comfortable with Timber participating in the competition, considering his importance to the club.

“Selection will be made in the coming international period for the matches in March, so you can consider taking him with you, especially if he plays really well,” FC Update reported him saying.

“If you are Arsenal, and you have already missed a player like that for three-quarters of a season, are you eager to say: you go and play that tournament? Or would you rather keep him at home with a view to the next season?

“I think that the KNVB, and national coach Ronald Koeman, can live with that, given the truckload of central defenders. would be surprised if he still comes along. But hey, you never know.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber has missed a majority of this season through injury and needs time to make a full recovery, so it is not advisable for him to play in such an intense competition.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…