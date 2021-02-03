Should Arsenal appeal David Luiz red card against Wolves?

I have rarely seen a sending off debated so widely than today’s opinions on the David Luiz red card against Wolves last night. There is no doubt in my mind that Luiz definitely did not foul Willian Jose, and he didn’t attempt to, or have any intent other than getting out of the way.
He tried his hardest to avoid any contact at all, so it is incredible that he was immediately sent off. Mikel Arteta also thinks there was no contact and the boss told Sky that he is thinking of appealing against the decision. “Sat here, I would say yes, let’s go straight away. But we have to speak with legal and the club and make the decision of what the best thing to do is.
“I’ve seen the replay ten times from five different angles, and I cannot see any contact. I would like to see if VAR have different angles.
“I don’t want to think that [the decision was made on David Luiz’s reputation]. I’m sure they made the decision based on seeing something. I was expecting to see something but didn’t see anything.
“Of course it changed the game – playing for 45 minutes with ten men in the Premier League, without your central defender, of course it changes the game.
“It was a big decision. If the officials got it right, and can justify they got it right, I will put my hand up and apologise. But I didn’t see any contact and that is really frustrating because it was a big moment in the game.
“The way we lost the game is where it really hurts, it’s painful, but I have to take the positives. We didn’t concede any chances but Moutinho scored a ‘worldie’ and it’s 2-1.
“Bernd comes out and hits the ball with his hand, it’s a clear red card and we’re down to nine players and it’s almost impossible to win.”
You could simply say that Arsenal were denied three points by the decision, considering we were 1-0 up and totally in control. As far as I am concerned, PGMOL should fully investigate the incident and give us a full explanation whatever they decide that the rules indicate…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes i do think we should appeal it
I watched it live, then all the replays during the game and probably about 20 times today.
One, the rule needs to be looked for starters, how can you hack someone down in the box and get a yellow because you ” attempted” to play the ball and yet if you dont attempt to play the ball its and automatic read card.
Now, this is where the rule needs to be looked at and rewritten imo.
I get that if you pull someone back and take a swipe at the player its a red and penalty.
But Luiz was not guilty of any of that at all, it wasnt actually him that initiated the contact
The wolves player hit luiz, he became unbalanced and went down and in doing so made Luiz also hit the deck.
Something has to be done about this but i highly doubt it anything will get done.
I mean how can luiz actually get out the way of someone’s trigger foot on the pull back there?
Definitely, because the officials would easily brandish another red card against us in the next games if we keep quiet. Look at these astonishing red card stats of the most popular EPL clubs in this season:
1. Arsenal – 5 red cards
2. Everton – 2 red cards
3. Chelsea, Spurs, Man United – 1 red card
4. Liverpool, Man City, Leicester City – 0 red card
YES! YES! YES!
VAR , far from improving the game , is ruining it as a spectacle.A number of the present rules are badly in need of change e.g. Offside, handball, goalmouth skirmishes at corners ,etc etc.But one area which will always remain subjective concerns contact upon which the game is based.There is no doubt in my mind that fans are becoming sick and tired of players falling to the ground at the slightest touch,feigning injury where none exists.Referees need to all be singing off the same hymn sheet and leave players in no doubt that they will come down hard on any culprits.As for appealing the sending off of Luis,with his track record I would not bother.Rightly or wrongly, adjudicator s will no doubt be influenced by his misdemeanors of the past,so I would let it be.