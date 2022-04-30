Should Arsenal avoid deals that could strengthen West Ham? (Opinion)

West Ham are claimed in the DailyMail to be showing interest in a deal to sign Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal, but should we be weary of deals with our London rivals?

I think there is little doubt that under the right conditions Pepe will thrive and he could potentially land at a top side again later in his career, but for a number of reasons, it just isn’t working out for him in north London at present.

While Mikel Arteta has shown a strong preference in having Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe ahead of him in the pecking order, and it is hard to argue against that decision with all of that trio thriving down the wings, and it now seems inevitable that the former Lille man will be leaving the club in the coming window.

While we will likely sell to the highest bidder, I feel like we should be weary of West Ham, who have shown that they could well be challenging for the European places on a consistent basis, and allowing Pepe to join them could well come back to bite us in the coming years.

Newcastle are an obvious threat to our future hopes given their new mega-rich owners, but they will time to build the squad that can propel them up the table on a consistent basis, while the threat of David Moyes side is right in our face at present.

Do you agree that Pepe is likely to enjoy a revival in a new club? Am I alone in not wanting to see him join West Ham?

Patrick