Should Arsenal be a little more realistic over Ramsdale’s asking price to revive Newcastle’s interest?

Should Arsenal maybe consider being a bit more realistic when it comes to their asking price for Aaron Ramsdale? I guess that could be the case if the rumors are true that Newcastle were interested in signing Ramsdale and giving him a fresh start.

Initially, reports suggested they were prepared to spend £15 million on the Englishman. A few Gooners were quick to caution the club against accepting such an offer. Luckily for them, it turns out that Arsenal are asking for £30 million for Ramsdale.

The Gooners were hoping to begin the potential negotiations with Newcastle to find a middle ground, but it seems that the Magpies may have lost some interest due to the asking price.

Maybe Arsenal should be a little more realistic about what they are asking for in order to sell the Englishman. According to the Mail, Newcastle United are considering a £20 million bid for Burnley’s James Trafford.

It also appears that the club is still considering Nick Pope as their top choice for next season, but they’re also looking for a younger goalkeeper to give him some real competition. They think Ramsdale is too expensive right now, so they’re reportedly not going to go for him.

It’s unfortunate that every summer, Arsenal end up overestimating the value of our players, leading to frustration when they fail to secure the desired price. Ramsdale is earning a starting keeper’s wage, which puts the North Londoners in a bit of a bind. The goalie’s lack of playing time and apparent desire to leave further exacerbate the situation. If Arsenal were to receive £20-£25 million, it would be a good idea to accept it.

Darren N

