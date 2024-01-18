Should Arsenal be considering Benzema on 6-month loan?

Karim Benzema on loan to Arsenal for 6 months, who says no? the talented Frenchmen recently made a move over to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Ittihad in The Saudi Pro League and it’s only taken 6 months in Saudi and it looks like he’s has enough of middle eastern life.

The 36-year-old French international and ex Real Madrid icon moved to Al-Ittihad from Madrid early in July last year on a free transfer and has been in great form since joining the Saudi club. Picking uo a goal and assist on his debut and continued to make an impact throughout the first half of the season. Scoring 9 goals and 5 assists in just 15 games in the SPL and scored 2 goals in The Club World Championship too.

Benzema as everyone would know is an out and out number nine and although he’s getting a little older, he is always in the right place at the right times. No, his fitness isn’t what it used to be but for a striker, he still manages to find the back of the net wherever he goes. Growing up at Madrid he spent most of his career there and when he left in the summer it was a shock to a lot of people and fans.

Benzema could be the perfect choice for a 6 month loan at Arsenal, were having troubles finding the back of the net and with Benzema’s pure instinct to score goals, Arsenal could be the perfect fit for him, with plenty of players able to create for him, he could settle in quite well as a Gunner and I think would work really well under Mikel Arteta.

It has been reported that Arsenal is considering the possibility and have been looking in a loan for the French striker, with a few clubs also doing the same, he looks to be a big signing if anyone can manage to get him to sign a 6 month loan.

Nobody is quite sure what happened with Al-Ittihad and why the move doesn’t seem to have worked out but it seems pretty clear that he’s looking for a move elsewhere and with plenty of clubs interested, he should have a few options to chose from.

Whoever does take the plunge could be looking at significant wages, with the Frenchmen making an unbelievable amount of money in Saudi Arabia, but personally I think he would be happy to take a wage cut, Saudi is reasonably the only place you’re looking at those type of wages but I’m also assuming that he won’t come for a small wage for a 6 month loan, it just wouldn’t be worth his time.

Personally, I think he would be the perfect fit for 6 months and a great stop gap to whoever we break the bank for in the summer.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

