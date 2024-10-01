Are Arsenal fans feeling confident for tonight’s big UCL clash against PSG?

Arsenal will return to action on Tuesday night for their second match in the new league phase of the Champions League. The North Londoners welcome French giants PSG at the Emirates Stadium.

This campaign’s Champions League, which transitioned from a group stage to a league phase, pitted Arsenal against Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Sporting CP, AS Monaco, GNK Dinamo Zagreb, and Girona.

Certainly, PSG was the most difficult opponent for our Gunners, but there are many positives heading into this match.

The 4-2 triumph over Leicester last weekend is a significant advantage for our Arsenal women; they’re coming into this game on a high.

Aside from going into the game with a lot of momentum, the Gunners also have a quality team. There are no new injury cases, and Mikel Arteta confirmed that Riccardo Calafiori, who many thought was still injured, is not. He and Ben White, who has also been “injured”, are in contention to start against PSG.

Interestingly, Arsenal will also face a Dembele-less PSG. According to reports, PSG manager Luis Enrique will not have the Frenchman in his squad for the match against Arsenal due to an indiscipline issue. Dembele has been in excellent form in six league games, scoring four goals and assisting three times. If he had faced Arsenal, he would have been a player to watch closely, but Arsenal is fortunate to face a less intimidating PSG attack, as they’ll be missing their top star.

Therefore, with all these advantages, can we anticipate Arsenal will secure their first Champions League victory this season tonight, following their 0-0 draw with Atalanta on Match Day 1?

COYG!

