Should Arsenal be giving the teenage Ethan Nwaneri such a bumper contract at his age?

Will Nwaneri’s potential bumber new contract be a mistake by the club.

The recent success we’ve been enjoying in the past few years has been no coincidence, it has been as a result of meticulous planning and a 100% commitment from the club to make things right. This entails making minor changes to how we were previously run and one of these minor tweaks the club has made in recent times has been managing the wage bill sensibly, this was a major problem for us in the late 2010s and early 2020s due the to how we kept a ridiculously high wage bill without the added financial boost of European football. We had players like Ozil and later Aubameyang receiving eye watering wages towards the end of their careers which only contributed negatively to our wage bill, the thing that affected us the most with those deals was how their performances dipped as soon as we handed them bumber new deals.

Arsenal have seemed to learn from that now with the club managing to trim the wage bill considerably over the past few years by cleverly moving fringe players on, and offering more conservative wage packages to new signings, which was why I was very shocked to see rumors circulating recently about the details of a new deal for Ethan Nwaneri.

One particular source in particular Transfersdotcom reported that Nwaneri is set to become the third highest paid teenager in the Premier League with the 17-year-old set to be offered a new five year deal with wages of around £60,000 a week, the report went on to say that the Gunners are doing this to fend off outside interest in the talented teenager.

If this is true it might potentially be a mistake by the club given our past struggles with players underperforming after getting improved termst, also I think the wages might be too much for a player who’s yet to even make his full debut with the club. I understand the importance of tying down talents quickly but most gooners will agree that it might just be too much too quickly for the youngster.

Thoughts gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

