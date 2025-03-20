Should Arsenal Be in the Running for Nottingham Forest’s Full-Back Ola Aina?

I know what you might be thinking: why would Arsenal look to add another full-back when they already have decent squad depth in that area?

Well, the answer might lie in the anticipated departures this summer. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are both likely to leave Arsenal, and Jakub Kiwior, who hasn’t been able to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium, is likely to make an exit.

If this Gunner trio leave, one position Arsenal will undoubtedly need to reinforce is left-back. Moreover, with Myles Lewis-Skelly being tipped for an eventual midfield role, the need for reinforcements becomes even more apparent.

Ola Aina’s contract with Nottingham Forest expires in June, and he has openly expressed his admiration for Arsenal’s style of play.

Speaking on The Inside Scoop Podcast, he said:

“Arsenal is so hard to explain—you have to be on the pitch.

“When they’re passing it, it looks like they’re just going side to side, but they’re probing. There are balls in behind, flicks and stuff, players are changing positions constantly, and that’s tough [to deal with].

“…For me, playing against Arsenal is long.”

After those remarks, can you really convince us that, if Arsenal came calling for his services, he’d turn them down? I don’t think so, and I believe he should firmly be on the Gunners’ radar.

His versatility—he can play both left-back and right-back—could offer the team invaluable flexibility in the full-back positions, akin to what Takehiro Tomiyasu provides.

Speaking of Tomiyasu, the Japan international has been sidelined for a prolonged period with a knee injury requiring surgery. Arsenal cannot be certain he’ll return immediately to his best form once he’s fit again.

The Gunners would be wise to sweet-talk Aina into a free transfer this summer. There’s a real chance he might consider leaving the City Ground, especially given ongoing speculation about a new contract that, as of yet, remains unsigned.

Nottingham Forest have been a revelation this season (they’re 3rd on the PL log), and Aina’s performances are a key reason behind their success.

Ola Aina has won the ball back in his own defensive third more than any other player in the Top 5 leagues 🤯 He has 105 recoveries, THIRTEEN more than the next best 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HpElMG1t4I — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 10, 2025

In his 28 appearances this campaign, the Nigerian international has been instrumental in ensuring Forest boast the fourth-best defensive record out of 20 teams. His side has conceded just 35 goals, 11 more than Arsenal, who currently hold the best defensive record in the league.

As good as Arsenal’s defence already is, Aina’s knack for ball recovery could take it to the next level, suffocating opposition teams with ease.

If available on a free transfer, Arsenal should absolutely consider bringing him on board. Aina would inject much-needed quality into the team’s defensive ranks.

What do you think Gooners?

Daniel O

________________________________________________________________________________________

