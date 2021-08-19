Should Arsenal be paying 30M for a backup keeper?

Is Ramsdale Worth the Hassle?

Ramsdale is a serious English talent worth throwing a punt on, but not at the rumored price of close to 30M when Onana exists, and when we have not yet secured our major signings.

If we do end up securing other major players, then I won’t mind Ramsdale. But if we don’t, then Edu gets a black mark for signing off on an expensive backup.

If we have that much money to spend on a homegrown goalkeeper, then we should go for Ilian Meslier. He is younger, better, next in line to replace Hugo Lloris for France and a perfect fit for Arteta’s needs.

Otherwise signing an expensive young backup is what you only do when your team is complete and ageing.

Ramsdale is a good talent — that is not in doubt. But he’s not good enough to displace Leno right now. As a result, you don’t spend that much on him. It’s not a question of whether Ramsdale is a good talent or not, it’s a question of resources allocation. Priorities, Edu.

I understand that since there’s no offer for Leno, we need a decent backup. People saying that we should get Sam Johnstone don’t realize that Johnstone is a 28-year-old starter at his club and won’t want a backup role. But is Ramsdale for the reported 30 million the best we can do, even if we want an homegrown keeper?

If Ramsdale’s signing somehow does not financially limit us, then it is OK with me. Yes, bring him on board.