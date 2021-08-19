Should Arsenal be paying 30M for a backup keeper?

Is Ramsdale Worth the Hassle?
Ramsdale is a serious English talent worth throwing a punt on, but not at the rumored price of close to 30M when Onana exists, and when we have not yet secured our major signings.
If we do end up securing other major players, then I won’t mind Ramsdale. But if we don’t, then Edu gets a black mark for signing off on an expensive backup.
If we have that much money to spend on a homegrown goalkeeper, then we should go for Ilian Meslier. He is younger, better, next in line to replace Hugo Lloris for France and a perfect fit for Arteta’s needs.
Otherwise signing an expensive young backup is what you only do when your team is complete and ageing.
Ramsdale is a good talent — that is not in doubt. But he’s not good enough to displace Leno right now. As a result, you don’t spend that much on him. It’s not a question of whether Ramsdale is a good talent or not, it’s a question of resources allocation. Priorities, Edu.
I understand that since there’s no offer for Leno, we need a decent backup. People saying that we should get Sam Johnstone don’t realize that Johnstone is a 28-year-old starter at his club and won’t want a backup role. But is Ramsdale for the reported 30 million the best we can do, even if we want an homegrown keeper?
If Ramsdale’s signing somehow does not financially limit us, then it is OK with me. Yes, bring him on board.
Failed to include the circumstances surrounding Onana’s status and why he’s so cheap. I don’t see teams lining up to sign him either, but as usual it always has to be Arsenal.
Mentions Meslier who is younger and better, who plays in the EPL too, and you think we’ll get him for 30M
What EPL team will let go of their first team GK for cheap? so you have an issue with Ramsdale’s fee for a backup GK, but somehow think Meslier will be more cheaper to be our backup GK?
Big up to you on Martinez and our GK situation.
People like to join bad wagon and when the team isn’t performing they divert their energy to anything the club does.
How anyone think we haven’t improved the squad is beyond reasoning. Last season we started with only Ozil as a recognised attacking midfielder and we all saw the results by Christmas, however we brought in Ode and with ESR and others we overturned it , though late we did well, if we could improve our team in the second half of the season (which we have done), we can hope for at least top 6
No, but it makes sense if we think about his attributes:
– Homegrown
– 23 years old
– Was included in England’s Euro squad
– Bournemouth’s Player of the Year in 2020 and Sheffield’s Player of the Year in 2021
Yep. Essential details.
You missed out been relegated 3 times at the age of 22 .
Just him or the horrible teams he played for?
Wasn’t Buendia and Aarons relegated a few seasons
back?
This point is utterly pointless.
You can and have done better
I’m already reading Ramsdale transfer being regarding as overpriced…etc.
Again its opinions but in fact, his price is a good price.
Let me example
Martinez was sold for £25m aged 28yrs old. We sign a kid for the same price + bonuses. Bournemouth and Sheff U were in on a secret, that this kid is good, so much so Bournemouth knew he would go on to better things and put in a clause of 15% resell on more than 19m (they sold to SU for 18.5m). This is why 40m was touted. But in the end, arsenal sorted out the difference between Bournemouth and Sheff U of 5m (Bournemouth getting 1.5m) and added 6m for additional bonus payments.
So 11m is the overpriced arsenal had to pay and the 19m is his general stock value. So potentially 30m I am hearing is terrible business from some ‘fans’.
Yet there is no perspective in this view! He has played 2 full seasons in the EPL winning player of the season last year. This is more than Chelsea’s 2nd who cost them 80m and has far less EPL experience then Ramsdale
No, Martinez was sold for 20 and not 25
1. Martinez was sold for £20m to become a starter. We’re buying a backup for £30m
2. Kepa was signed a s a starter and not a backup
3. Player of the season in a very poor team means nothing. Chambers was the same at Fulham. Does that make him a very good defender?
I want Ramsdale as a backup. He’s a vary good one. But £30m when there are many other more pressing needs which will greatly impact our season is poor business. Moreover, I think Arsenal should still go out for Onana. Barcelona got Suarez even when he had a lenghty ban and reaped full rewards later on
Fair point on kepa but he is no.2 as it stands and I think Ramsdale will become arsenal 1 by the end of the season because Leno has just been so poor when it comes to his distribution. So maybe this is not seen as a no.2 purchase either
Thou Ramsdale I cant comment on his distribution but his shot stopping is very good.
I think Martinez all in was sold for 25m but maybe i am mistaken, the point is we needed someone who will become no.1 by fighting for it. Martinez didn’t want to fight to become no.1. So here we have a young keeper in truth replacing a 28yr old youth player who made us 20something million
Personally I think it is pressing matter because we have 1 senior keeper and if he got injured/suspended we will be moaning at the lack of a no.2
I was also keen on Onana. Fits the modern type of keeper we need. But maybe Arsenal want a british core at the club again.
It’s been smart, that this generation of English internationals are being snapped up by arsenal. City have gone for one. United got mcguire and shaw from before…
Declan Rice will be the next big purchase for someone after Kane!
Sorry just to iterate the Kepa point. Ramsdale will start as no.2 but we know the aim is to be no.1.
The point remains that ramsdale has more EPL experienced matches then Kepa and cost 50m less and both will start the season for their club as no.2
Just an observation but Arsenal could have got Sam Johnstone and Andre Onana for a combined fee less than than £24 million. Ramsdale will become the 6th most expensive premier league goalkeeper and he’s being bought as a backup. I don’t understand the rationale behind buying him but…
It’s 24 million upfront with 6 million in bonuses. It is not a terrible fee but we need to get over the Martinez regret (I wanted him to be number 1). It will only be 30 million if he does everything we want him to do. I hope it does work out (and we need to get a better goalkeeping coach ASAP)!
And the bonus payments, as I understand it, are only paid out if he becomes first choice so slightly misleading headline – yes 24m is a lot to pay for a back up but 30m not so much for a number one.
I’m not going to pretend to have much of a clue about Ramsdale. For some reason didnt watch a lot of Sheffield United last year 🤔
Some reports describe him as a great shot stopper but prone to gaffs and not great with his feet. Sounds eerily familiar to scouting reports on Leno when he came
Other reports say he’s got bags of room to grow and is pretty good distributing the ball. So maybe not ready from the get go to start for Arsenal but a good back up who can grow into a solid number one.
Time will tell.
Martinez betrayed us arsenal after 10yrs but no one seems to care RVP did same but we crucified him. Talk about double stand
Are you really serious? How did Martinez betray us? If anything we are the ones who betrayed him!
How did we betray a play we wanted to be our number 1, we offered him contract renewal with 90% assurance that he is starting in goal first game of the season.
He himself said it .
So how did we betray him.
Do you remember those time his errors cost us goals in camp, despite we supported and believe in him, but when he became a good gk how did he repay us?
I remember him letting in 5 at the Madejski!!
Exactly sue, most fans forget he spent 10yrs on the bench behind fabiaski , scszney etc.
People get manipulated by media, some of those media has an agenda against either the club or the manager and will not speak the truth but only pick the ones that suit their agenda
If Chelsea, Man City, Man U or Liverpool had been the one signing him, we would say that Arsenal is not serious but if it’s Arsenal spending such money, We’ll say the business does not make sense. What exactly do we want the administrators to do? Let’s give them a break joor.
You’re talking rubbish. No club in history has ever deliberately spent £30m on a backup goalkeeper. It’s worse knowing that Arsenal have many other more pressing needs yet such money is spent on a goalkeeper who will play maybe 6 or 7 matches this season
How much the chelshit get Mendy, is he first or back up? If he’s first, how much is just back up? We arsenal fabs are naturally frustrated
Chelsea got Mendy for £22m as a starter to replace Kepa, and not as a backup. Go and do your research before posting
You honestly think Arsenal would spend close to £30M
on an England international to be the future back up
goalie? Leno, even when in good form hasn’t
necessarily won over the fan base and has repeatedly
stated that he would be open to new challenges
outside of North London.
IMHO it is only a matter of time before Ramsdale takes
over between the posts and Leno is on his merry way
back to Germany.
SMMFH
The perpetual moaning greeting Arsenal’s transfer business – from the media and from a section of the fan-base – is wearisome. Personally I think the club have done well, and I look forward to the new players integrating with the existing players.
We bought him to be our number 1 next year when we sell Leno.
Thats not bad value for a good GK for next 5 years.
I actually think that he will be great
Ridiculous price.
And he is a poor keeper.
If he’s going to be our future number 1 God help us 🙏.
Have any of you actually watched him ?
He’s a flapper . Terrible at crosses.
And pathetic with ball at feet.
With a tight budget constraint it’s all about opportunity cost and with more important weaknesses to urgently tackle it’s just another indication of the shambolic state of Arsenal management
Ryan the goalkeeper we loaned last season said in one of his interviews that the reason he didn’t sign permanently for Arsenal is because they made it clear they want an homegrown keeper, and between Sam Johnstone and him it’s easy to see who we will get base on age.
Onana will not play till March and yet we want him so the team will be without a backup keeper for up to six month, Arsenal fans una try wella with absolutely complaining for everything
Arteta’s signings
Defensive minded players:
1 Cedric(average)
2 Mari(average)
3 White(overpriced)
4 Tavares
5 Gabriel
6 Lokonga
7 Party
8 Ramsdale (incoming)(average and overpriced)
Attack minded players:
1 Willian (average and overpriced)
2 Odegaard(incoming)
Am I the only one seeing a pattern here? Why all these defensive players? £30m for a backup goalkeeper when we need outfield players? I’ll have even preferred the money to be added to the Odegaard’s £30m to make £60m for Maddison.
For me, this is a good buy.
I think the people in charge are bringing in Ramsdale not just as a number two, but as a future number one.
Leno has two more years on his contract. If Ramsdale can take his chances and prove worthy of the number one spot, then Leno could be offloaded for a decent price next season.
On the other hand, the added competition could also push Leno to fight for a contract extension, or even try to increase interest from other clubs, if he desires to leave at the end of the season.
If Leno shows he’s better, and is awarded with a contract extension, this would only push Ramsdale to work harder to be #1, and considering his age, still has a long career ahead of him, probably wouldn’t mind being back up for 2-3 years.
So you now believe Madison worth £60mil
I’ve never argued with the price. Odegaard is a good buy. But I’ll have preferred him to Odegaard
30M for a “back up “keeper is not quite accurate,he might start as number 2 but it is obvious that the plan is for him to become our number 1 next season and who knows even before the end of this season and sell Leno .
The kid is still 23yo with lots of experience and room for improvement
True.
Right now I couldn’t care much less how much Ramsdale costs, or how good he is or isn’t.
Why ?
“Aaron Ramsdale forced to limit comments on social media amid abuse from angry Arsenal fans” ;
” Burn In Hell You XXXXXXX. Stay Far Away From Arsenal”.
“We Don’t Want You At Arsenal. Trust Me You’ll Be Getting Abuse Everyday”.
“Blonde Inbred”
Just 3 of many such comments left on Ramsdale’s Instagram account.
Arsenal fans or not – who knows.
Irrelevant.
NOT IN MY NAME AS A LIFE LONG SUPPORTER OF ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB.
These anonymous keyboard jockeys are vile sickening excuses for human beings.
Shameful and thoroughly disgusting.
If you have reservations, or don’t rate the player, say your piece in plain acceptable language ………. but this !!
A social (media) disease !
Personally I’d like to WELCOME Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal Football Club, and wish him all the very best.
I agree this is disgusting shameful behaviour but sadly not surprising Joe Willock recently said that he thought of quitting social media for receiving racist vile abuse after his transfer was announced and as you right said like it or not he is coming to Arsenal and we should not only welcome him but support him!
The situation is becoming increasingly toxic AJ. I actually feel sorry for any of them joining The Arsenal right now – if for no other reason that their confidence will be shot before they kick a ball – or if it goes Pete Tong at the weekend
One year ago most posters were waxing lyrical about Auba signing his mega deal and now none of the signings are any good.
Up we go, keep strengthening the defence with a new gk
Hopefully one day we can achieve 0 goal conceded