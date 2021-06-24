Should Arsenal be paying £50m for an inexperienced 23 year-old?

It would appear that Ben White is Mikel Arteta’s top target to help improve on Arsenal’s already respectable back line, that ended the season with the third best stats in the Premier League.
But it has to asked whether £50m is a very high price, considering that White has only played one season in the Premier League. He did earn the the Player Of The Season award from Brighton in his breakthrough EPL season, after having helped Leeds earn promotion from the Championship the previous season on loan.
The Arsenal legend David Seaman, who knows a good defender when he sees one, thinks that White would be good addition to the Arsenal team: “He’s got everything [needed] to go and take hold of it and give it his best shot.” Seaman told Goal.
“He’s got the physique, he’s got the temperament. At Leeds it’s a high-press, high-tempo game, so his fitness is also not in doubt.
“The only question mark you can put on him is can he play in the big games? But we’ll just have to wait and see, because he’s not played in them yet.
“Hopefully he will go on and play for England and when he does that, hopefully he will carry on [with his development].
“Would he be a good signing for Arsenal? Of course he would because he’s a good player.”
But does Seaman think that the £50m price currently being quoted for White could be considered a bit high in today’s market? “No, not at all, not now,” he continued. “It’s like when you see the England team now, you look at Mason Mount and Phil Foden, those sort of guys. They are young guys and they are just getting on with it.
“At that age, they just have no fear. They just want to play and enjoy it.
“It’s when they get a little bit older and they’ve had a bit of stick that they start worrying.”
So, Seaman’s verdict is that even at £50m White is worth the money, but what do you think?
I’m depressed. If Arsenal are going into the new season with Ben White as a key component, I think we’ll soon be missing Xhaka. I don’t know what to make of Arteta outside of the fact that his footballing philosophy makes me cringe.
😂😂😂😂 submit your philosophy to the Emirates stadium then!!!😆😆😆😆😆😆
Hard to understand how a club can deviate from a player they scouted and watched over a period of time and then pay 27m to acquire his service, gave him no chance to play, then end up putting him on the side while looking at paying 50m for a similar kind of player, is that what u wud call typically arsenal wasting funds?
It seems Arteta is desperate for a right sided ball-playing CB to replace the qualities that David Luiz brought to the team. It also seems he is not convinced that the players we already have at the club have these qualities to a level he requires. Based on what I have seen of him, he’s pretty adept at passing and carrying the ball. He also has pace which is lacking in our defence. As has been mentioned, he has proved to be capable of playing in a high press, high tempo game which the manager wants.He’s young so has resale value and his game can only improve given his potential. As an advantage, he’s versatile and can cover RB and CDM when needed. He also helps with the homegrown quota should we decide to offload a number of our HG players. The fact that he’s HG is probably the reason why his fee is a little inflated. It’s a no brainer for me. We should get him, other top clubs have 4-5 quality centre backs.
If Arteta wanted a ball playing CB, then perhaps he should try coaching up the players to develop those characteristics.
Instead, he seems to prefer the checkbook manager route.
Hasn’t Arteta already spent money buying 2 CB’s in Gabriel and Mari?
Why buy them if they aren’t the technical CB he wants? Shouldn’t he at least try Mavroporas and Saliba before throwing £50 million at YET ANOTHER CB?
For a defense already 3rd in league why buy another CB? Especially when our midfield is on life support and worst in decades.
Aside from Martinelli, Edu has shown very little except being a yes man for Arteta.
So are we still believing “in the process” or have we transitioned to “the project?”
Both are PR stunts to keep fans at bay; along with Emirates move and their “competing with best for transfers,” and all the other hits over the years.
Less talking and more doing, the one thing club hasn’t tried during Kronke’s reign.
He’s definitely overpriced at £50m considering last season was his first in the premier league which followed a successful loan with Leeds in the championship the season before so I would say he is worth £30-35m max, we apparently offered £40m which should been enough.
I do think he would be a good signing as long priority positions are addressed also(RB LB DM CM CAM) he has pace which we lack with our current central defenders bar saliba, his ball carrying/passing ability will help progress the ball from the back and his versatility will be beneficial when we are short in other positions amid injuries or for example afcon decimating our midfield losing partey elneny and hopefully bissouma? He could then step in with the also capable chambers, lokonga(if signed) and willock even.
Yes I agreed.
50m is over priced at today’s market. Look at Liverpool purchased.
35 to 40m is the max.
We have Gabriel, Holding, Mari, Chambers, Saliba, Mavropanos, as CB’s….. and even Tierney who plays for Scotland in back three. To buy Ben White is pretty silly when we are spoilt for choice. We even have Omar Rekik knocking on the door. Stupid to go for Ben White. Buy James Maddison or Nabil Fekir. Hard to understand where this club is going? Mismanagement to me.
😂😂😂 some comments make me laugh, is Arteta wrong to want an upgrade on the CBS he has? Hav you even seen rekik play?have you seen Dinos more than 3 to 5 times? Nobody even knows what’s gonna happen with Saliba yet. If he starts with holding and chambers and mistakes happen I know you will be front of the queue to cry for the sack letter😆😆😆 some fans should honestly support darts and not football
Baba
How many times have you seen Ben White. Three to five? Or are you following him. Your comment makes me laugh because we are stocked with potential CB’s and simply have other positions that must be filled much more urgently. What do people think? Another CB or a quality attacking midfield player and a quality deep-lying playmaker. What do other’s think
Well doesn’t really matter what us fans think Edu, Arteta and the owners will do what they want, let’s just hope they do the right things and improve the squad.. I couldn’t stand another massively underwhelming season.
Exactly man, it doesn’t matter… Some fans think they’d be given the pen to sign Arteta’s sack letter…. lol 😂😂😂….
Only the silent one can do that 😝
From most reviews he seems a good player but not worth the 50m tag, even if we add a homegrown premium. At max 30-35m, as said by 03 gooner. But while there has been little developments, lets hope our recruitment team get this window right and we go on to have a cracking season.
People have been crying about Arsenal not spending big.
Now he comes a big money signing and we are already getting touchy.
Lol 😂
Funny, Isn’t??
If we have d Funds, Let us Spend!! Get Ben White, Bissouma, Lokonga, Andre Silva .Get any Bloody Talented player out there!!
The way some of our fans make excuses is Terrible..
We have Saliba, let’s not sign defender..
We have Pepe, let’s not sign any winger..
We don’t need a striker..😏🙁
They see some of our players as World Class..
And When d season starts, most will come here Crying again..☹️😒
How would you call a Defender who has played a Full EPL season, inexperienced??
In other words, Foden is also inexperienced!!😕
Or Ramsdale is inexperienced..😒😒
Or Lamptey is inexperienced too..😕..
Hope Most of us here are not full of sentiments??
D Saliba and Mavro that some rave about..
They are so Experienced, right??
Yes, White is overpiced, but so is every decent homegrown player these days. We are particularly sensitive to that as not only did we catch a cold kast season, but we still are over-balanced with foreign players.
I rate White very highly, and he is in my opinion potentially soon to be world class. His speed, passing, composure and tackling are exactly what we need. I don’t get why two outstanding English seasons make him an inexperienced player? If thats true then its back to buying pensioners…
Any teams with ambition should always be improving their squad and white does that, and he is available. I dont get the argument not to buy him because we already have (inferior) players.
Not for a minute do I think it will stop us also spending cash on AM, DM and perhaps a top striker. The cash IS obviously there, even if not the £250m mooted. Just because he may be the first in it doesnt mean he is the only, the most expensive or the most important signing, but he could be the one of the key ones.
It appears that some of those criticing Arsenal for not spending, or buying cheap and older players, also don’t like us buying good, young, exciting footballers…
The window is barely open yet, let’s wait and see.
Inexperienced? He’s in the England squad at the Euros!
He will replace Xhaka and not play CB.
While our house is on our fire, how does our rookie manager uses his last bucket of scarce water?…..to soak the garden! This is an unnecessarily risk we are now required to endure because we failed to appoint an experienced manager.