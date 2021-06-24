Should Arsenal be paying £50m for an inexperienced 23 year-old?

It would appear that Ben White is Mikel Arteta’s top target to help improve on Arsenal’s already respectable back line, that ended the season with the third best stats in the Premier League.

But it has to asked whether £50m is a very high price, considering that White has only played one season in the Premier League. He did earn the the Player Of The Season award from Brighton in his breakthrough EPL season, after having helped Leeds earn promotion from the Championship the previous season on loan.

The Arsenal legend David Seaman, who knows a good defender when he sees one, thinks that White would be good addition to the Arsenal team: “He’s got everything [needed] to go and take hold of it and give it his best shot.” Seaman told Goal.

“He’s got the physique, he’s got the temperament. At Leeds it’s a high-press, high-tempo game, so his fitness is also not in doubt.

“The only question mark you can put on him is can he play in the big games? But we’ll just have to wait and see, because he’s not played in them yet.

“Hopefully he will go on and play for England and when he does that, hopefully he will carry on [with his development].

“Would he be a good signing for Arsenal? Of course he would because he’s a good player.”

But does Seaman think that the £50m price currently being quoted for White could be considered a bit high in today’s market? “No, not at all, not now,” he continued. “It’s like when you see the England team now, you look at Mason Mount and Phil Foden, those sort of guys. They are young guys and they are just getting on with it.

“At that age, they just have no fear. They just want to play and enjoy it.

“It’s when they get a little bit older and they’ve had a bit of stick that they start worrying.”

So, Seaman’s verdict is that even at £50m White is worth the money, but what do you think?