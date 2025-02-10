Should Arsenal be saving money because of Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri?

It is a matter of pride for any club to nurture academy players who can step up and deliver fine performances in the first team. This is why Arsenal are rightfully proud of the contributions of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, who have both impressed with their performances so far.

The two youngsters are the latest products of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy to make their mark in the senior squad. Over the years, the Gunners have built a strong tradition of developing some of the world’s best talents, and Mikel Arteta is keen to continue that proud legacy. Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri have both shown their quality whenever they’ve been given the opportunity, and their consistent performances highlight the strength of Arsenal’s youth development system.

One major advantage of developing players through your academy is the financial benefit it provides. The transfer market for established players has become increasingly inflated, with clubs having to pay exorbitant fees for top talent. By developing players in-house, Arsenal can save significant amounts of money that would otherwise be spent on expensive transfers.

The rise of Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly could change the club’s approach to the summer transfer window. Arsenal may no longer feel the need to sign a new left-back or another right-winger, as both youngsters are capable of filling these roles. This could be seen as a positive development, reducing the need for costly signings.

However, this strategy also comes with risks. While academy players offer long-term potential, relying too heavily on them too soon could be a mistake. The experience and expertise that seasoned professionals bring to a team can accelerate success in ways that academy graduates may not be able to match immediately. Experienced players can offer leadership, stability, and a level of consistency that young players are still developing.

Signing quality, established stars would also provide an opportunity for the academy players to learn from them. This could significantly benefit the development of players like Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, while also ensuring the team is not overly reliant on them too early in their careers. Balancing the integration of young talent with the acquisition of experienced players could be the key to achieving immediate success while still investing in the club’s future.