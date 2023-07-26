Should Arsenal be thinking of upgrading from Aaron Ramsdale?

Arsenal is doing everything it can to compete with the best in the Premier League and the Champions League and emerge victorious.
In his quest for his team to be the best, Arteta has taken advantage of this transfer window. He’s already completed three impactful signings: Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz. There’s talk of other signings being completed.
Of these other signings to be closed before September 1, Mark Goldbridge has said Arteta needs to get himself a modern-day goalie, which he says Ramsdale is not.
Even though the Englishman is considered the most valuable goalie and, in Gooners’ eyes, was arguably the top shot-stopper in the Premier League last season, Goldbridge says Arsenal needs to learn from Man United’s acquisition of Andre Onana and replace Ramsdale.
Listen to Goldbridge below, who advocates for Arsenal to move on from Ramsdale.
"Ramsdale isn't a modern goalkeeper!" ❌
"Statistically, he's nowhere near. You need a GK who can play on the edge of their box."
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 24, 2023
I’m afraid I have to disagree with Goldbridge, and I bet watching the Arsenal shot-stopper fail to save Bruno Fernandes shot in the Arsenal vs. Man United friendly may have invited him to make such comments.
Anyone who watched Ramsdale last season knows he is still maturing in the game, and he is not just the present and future of Arsenal; soon, he will take over the reins as the Three Lions’ first-choice goalie and lead the Three Lions for years.
Sam P
Arsenal should not necessarily be looking for a new goalie, just ways to keep Ramsdale honest.
He is vulnerable at the near post and at times he seems to lack coordination and composure.I thought Turner did very well for USA at the World Cup,but like others in our squad, he has not really been given a chance to compete.One keeper who impressed me last season was the German at Fulham.A better stopper than Ramsdale imo.
He got beaten by Firmino/ Jota/ Grealish/ Sancho from tight angles and he’s not good in penalty situations. He’s good for a long marathon like EPL, but I don’t think we’d win any major knockout competition with him as our main GK
I believe he’s got too comfortable with his role at Arsenal. Arteta had better let him know that his position isn’t guaranteed anymore and Turner should be able to compete with Ramsdale
Gai, I honestly wish Arteta sees that there is a need for Ramsdale not to be too comfortable he can be easily challenged by Turner who is good one vs one. Turner also need to gather epl experience to be more assured. There are areas Ramsdale need to improve he can’t be too lethargic in some games .
Luckily, Ramsdale is still young, so he could still improve his skills
What’s with the obsession with penalties? You are aware that there hasn’t been a single penalty shootout in the Champions League since the 2015/16 season?
Aside from that he faced 5 penalties and conceded 3, putting him in the top 7 of all premier League keepers for save percentage, or top 5 if you only include keepers who faced 3 penalties or more.
Ramsdale is brilliant on his day but naive when the heat is on. If Turner is not up to challenging him, we need Turner out. Like many other positions, is he an Arteta favourite or does he need to be given a kick up the butt. All these players need to be changed and challenged at times.
theres a lad at villa from argentina i think, just won them the world cup but arteta knows best
But we replaced him with a better keeper! Oh wait!!!!!
Mark Goldbridge, the well known Manchester United fan that runs several of their fan channels? Yeah, he’s trolling us.
Ramsdale doesn’t need to be replaced, but Rather challenged. I was disappointed when Turner was dropped 2nd leg against Sporting, and knew it was trouble with Ramsdale in the shootout.
Give Turner opportunities, drop Ramsdale when he dips or gets complacent, it should be open competition.
Emi wasn’t guaranteed starts, neither should Ramsdale walk into the lineup.
He’s solid enough ,great shot stopper with fast reflexes,very vocal and can organise a defence.
Mistakes get highlighted more as a keeper and every top keeper as a blunder in them ,if his form drops This season then obviously you look to replace same as any other position at the club .
Onana is the quintessential modern goalkeeper who’s extremely comfortable with his feet – ramsdale is not *as* good with the ball at his feet but he’s still an awful lot better than the vast majority of gks.
Agree with the comments about him possibly becoming too comfortable – he needs to push himself to keep getting better, but he is a good gk. I don’t think we need to be thinking about replacing him currently
Ramsdale doesn’t fill me with confidence when he tries to play the ball with his feet but he is far from being the worst in the league and for me he still does the most important job of being a goalkeeper well: he saves goals.
He is among the best shot-stoppers in the league and whilst not brilliant with his feet he is far from being a liability. Plus he seems to be a popular lad and is still young so should be able to improve those aspects of his game that need refinement.
Ramsdale is by no means world class. He is an improvement on his predecessor, is better than his No. 2 but not even close to Martinez. We need to be brutally honest that while he’s brave and self confident, his handling, positioning, temperament and overall maturity level are below par for a No.1 GK.
good one
Ramsdale seems to have a little ADHD and impulsiveness. Against Southampton he gave away a goal that really damaged our campaign. . Ramsdale is a top goalkeeper but needs to calm his impulsiveness, which can lead to very difficult situations. Overall though he is a top goalkeeper.
Who is Mark Goldbridge ?
SamP. Ramsey’s not a good shot-stopper, in fact, that’s his big weakness, especially shots from distance which regularly get passed him. He’s very good at saves from close in, recovers quickly to make second saves, is good on corners & crosses, excellent with his feet and distribution, but shot stopping needs to be worked on.
For me, he’s a six out of ten keeper who needs to move up a couple of notches.
You cant talk about Ramsdale’s deficiencies without addressing the elephant in the room: Inaki Cana (a real joke of a coach). How many times has Ramsdale been beaten at the near post? Three years in, and we are still talking about his positioning! Ramsdale’s on-the-ball skills have stagnated compared to the likes of Gabi, White, and Nelson. That’s down to lack of coaching. A vast majority of Ramsdale’s howlers are soo basic you would want to look away! The goalkeeping coach is a joke. He’s clearly stealing a living at Arsenal.
let’s face the truth.. Ramsdale falls on the category with D Gea and Leno;Good shot stoppers but would often wobble when it matters. Surprised we won nothing with Leno but with Martinez? Same with Rams.
He has no competition, that is the problem, he still can’t kick a ball well enough, a good shot-stopper, but he needs to know he can be dropped at any time and that is the problem. I do like him, but he is prone to gaffs
He is NOT a Great goalkeeper.
Last season, he ridiculously let in easy goals from Ollie Watkins, Kevin de Bryne, and several others.😕
I don’t see him as a Title-Winning GK at all. 😒
We should have gone for Emi Martinez, Bonou or Yann Sommer of Switzerland/Bayern Munich.
These GKs have a Formidable reputation and Strikers fear them alot.