Should Arsenal be thinking of upgrading from Aaron Ramsdale?

Arsenal is doing everything it can to compete with the best in the Premier League and the Champions League and emerge victorious.

In his quest for his team to be the best, Arteta has taken advantage of this transfer window. He’s already completed three impactful signings: Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz. There’s talk of other signings being completed.

Of these other signings to be closed before September 1, Mark Goldbridge has said Arteta needs to get himself a modern-day goalie, which he says Ramsdale is not.

Even though the Englishman is considered the most valuable goalie and, in Gooners’ eyes, was arguably the top shot-stopper in the Premier League last season, Goldbridge says Arsenal needs to learn from Man United’s acquisition of Andre Onana and replace Ramsdale.

Listen to Goldbridge below, who advocates for Arsenal to move on from Ramsdale.

“Ramsdale isn’t a modern goalkeeper!” ❌ “Statistically, he’s nowhere near. You need a GK who can play on the edge of their box.”@MarkGoldbridge questions if #AFC need to replace Ramsdale, to improve the side 😱 pic.twitter.com/eWwL3mA63r — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 24, 2023

I’m afraid I have to disagree with Goldbridge, and I bet watching the Arsenal shot-stopper fail to save Bruno Fernandes shot in the Arsenal vs. Man United friendly may have invited him to make such comments.

Anyone who watched Ramsdale last season knows he is still maturing in the game, and he is not just the present and future of Arsenal; soon, he will take over the reins as the Three Lions’ first-choice goalie and lead the Three Lions for years.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…