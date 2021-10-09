Should Arsenal be using Lacazette instead of Aubameyang?

Is Mikel Arteta Taking A Big Risk With Alexandre Lacazette? by Ghost mode
What has been most noticeable during the season is the continued absence of French striker Alexandre Lacazette from Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up, and most times he is not even called on from the bench.
Alexandre Lacazette appears to have made it clear that he would not be extending his contract with the Gunners, and it also looks like the Arsenal board is reluctant to give a huge contract to someone who is thirty years old.
But is this enough reason for Mikel Arteta to leave the Frenchman out of his plans? Is that why Alexandre Lacazette was only given 18 minutes to play against Brighton and Hove Albion despite the game crying out for a player with Lacazette’s qualities? Despite the short time he was given, Alexandre Lacazette made a bigger impact than Pierre Emerick Aubameyang did for a whole 72 minutes.
Arsenal needs Alexandre Lacazette as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has shown times without number that he can not spearhead the attack with Mikel Arteta’s tactics, because he doesn’t have the required technical abilities nor the aerial presence to do it.
As Mikel Arteta persists with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang whilst ignoring Alexandre Lacazette due to his contractual situation, he is inviting huge pressure from some of the fanbase especially if Aubameyang continues to drops a below-average performance.
Is Mikel Arteta taking a risk?
Do the Spanish tactician needs to handle this situation better or is he correct in keeping Lacazette in the cold?
If it was this season in isolation, I could understand, Auba has been fantastic for us in the past, and a few bad games wouldn’t convince me of too much, but it’s been over a year now and the only decent performance against anyone of note was the spurs game. At some point you have to stop persisting with trying to bring out the old Auba and go with the best you have right now – it will hold back anything positive Arteta does because Auba is really limiting to our attacking potential imo. He’s gone from a deadly striker capable of scoring from many situations to an average poacher.
Laca is inconsistent in front of goal but can get us playing good football by bringing in others and that helps to keep a positive mindset for the players and fans.
I think Lacazette’s playing style is more suited to Arteta’s tactics. Unfortunately, he’s leaving, so we have to give the game time to the ones with longer contracts
Aubameyang showed he could win aerial duels consistently, when he played against Davinson Sanchez. But he was rarely able to win it against Brighton’s towering CBs, so we need to direct those long goal kicks elsewhere
