Should Arsenal be using Lacazette instead of Aubameyang?

Alexandre Lacazette appears to have made it clear that he would not be extending his contract with the Gunners, and it also looks like the Arsenal board is reluctant to give a huge contract to someone who is thirty years old.

But is this enough reason for Mikel Arteta to leave the Frenchman out of his plans? Is that why Alexandre Lacazette was only given 18 minutes to play against Brighton and Hove Albion despite the game crying out for a player with Lacazette’s qualities? Despite the short time he was given, Alexandre Lacazette made a bigger impact than Pierre Emerick Aubameyang did for a whole 72 minutes.

Arsenal needs Alexandre Lacazette as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has shown times without number that he can not spearhead the attack with Mikel Arteta’s tactics, because he doesn’t have the required technical abilities nor the aerial presence to do it.

As Mikel Arteta persists with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang whilst ignoring Alexandre Lacazette due to his contractual situation, he is inviting huge pressure from some of the fanbase especially if Aubameyang continues to drops a below-average performance.

Is Mikel Arteta taking a risk?

Do the Spanish tactician needs to handle this situation better or is he correct in keeping Lacazette in the cold?

What has been most noticeable during the season is the continued absence of French striker Alexandre Lacazette from Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up, and most times he is not even called on from the bench.