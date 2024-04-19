Should Arsenal be wooing Women’s World Cup winning Spaniards to the WSL?

Imagine Arsenal going to Spain in the summer and returning with the Women’s Ballon d’Or winner, Aitana Bonmati, as a Gunner?

It is known that Bonmati’s contract with Barcelona expires in 2025, and trying to push for her signature may be worth it, considering that she could be less expensive with one year remaining. There’s surely a transfer opportunity here.

And if that thought appeals to Arsenal’s decision-makers, they may be pleased to learn that Bonmati already appreciates the development in the UK’s Women’s Super League.

In an interview with the BBC, the Spaniard noted that some WSL teams, namely Arsenal and Manchester City, have players who can ‘play with the ball’. She added that if these teams want to continue renewing their rosters with such quality ball-playing players, they should consider focusing on Spanish talent.

“Arsenal and Man City are good teams that can play with the ball and these kinds of teams are searching for players who can play this kind of football. Who [better] to do that than Spanish players.

“I think the people are thinking of playing in England because you in England are doing things so well. Here in Spain, I cannot say the same. I see also that the league in England is competitive and every year they are putting more money into it to develop it. They are making the league more attractive.”

We discuss players sending a “come get me” plea. If the World Cup winner’s comments aren’t a classic example of that—a come-get-me plea to WSL teams, particularly Manchester City and Arsenal—I don’t know what they are!

Our Gunners already have one World Cup winning Spanish defender within their ranks in Laia Codina, who signed for Arsenal last summer.

It would be interesting to see Arsenal try to get Bonmati, who would be a very big statement signing.

What do you think Gooners?

Danni P

