Should Arsenal be worried about Cunha’s disciplinary record?

Arsenal want to sign Matheus Cunha, joining several other top Premier League clubs in the race for the Brazilian forward. Cunha has been an efficient striker this season, thriving in a struggling Wolves side despite their difficulties in the league.
Many of England’s biggest clubs view him as an ideal addition to their squads, and the frontman himself would likely be open to making the step up to a more competitive team. Arsenal, in particular, are dealing with an injury crisis that has significantly impacted its attacking options. The Gunners are determined to strengthen their squad as much as possible, and Cunha has emerged as a viable target.
Despite playing for a Wolves team that has spent much of the campaign battling near the relegation zone, Cunha has still managed to score 13 Premier League goals so far. His performances suggest he could be even more prolific in a side that dominates possession and creates more chances, which is why Arsenal believe he would be a valuable addition to their squad.
However, in Wolves’ FA Cup match against Bournemouth, Cunha was shown a red card after lashing out at Milos Kerkez. It was a shocking display of indiscipline, as he completely lost his composure in a matter of seconds. Even after being sent off, he continued to react aggressively despite attempts to restrain him.
Such an incident might usually cause potential suitors to reconsider their interest, but a report from Football Insider claims that this will not be the case. The report reveals that Cunha’s red card has had no impact on Arsenal’s pursuit of him, as the club remains keen to bring him to the Emirates.
A single moment of madness cannot define a player, and Cunha’s overall performances this season speak for themselves. He has proven to be a talented and effective striker, and Arsenal’s continued interest suggests they are confident in his ability to contribute positively to their squad.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Nah, he’ll be at home with the other hotheads we already have 😉
With Arsenal feeling hard done by from the red cards they’ve picked up this season. It makes perfect sense to then go out and by a hothead by the name of Cunha.
If we did sign him, we would have finally signed a striker for the first time under Arteta. The problem then would be, that the said striker would spend more time suspended than actually playing.
I suggest the club steer well clear of this particular striker.
If his performance on the pitch overshadows his indiscipline, I see no problem in Arsenal signing him. Moreover, then he’ll be playing under the disciplinarian Arteta.
@Milton Jandi
You mean the same”disciplinarian” Arteta, who had zero control over such players as Auba and Ozil, to name a few, that he had to get rid of them.
And as DEREK above pointed out. His attitude would see him spending more time suspended than playing. Not worth the trade, no matter how many goals he might score. Just sayin…
MJ, he can’t be disciplined himself let alone discipline players.
Imagine going without a true striker for 4 years, and then finally signing Cunha. All the talk about “not just a body” and then settling on Cunha.
I would also think that the frustration comes from almost single-handedly trying to keep Wolves in the Prem.
I know this particular game was FA Cup, but I’m sure it’s the frustration in general.
“Arsenal want to sign Matheus Cunha”, says who?
It’s all speculations; Arsenal don’t want Cuhna, so there’s no need to worry about his disciplinary. We have enough to worry about already!