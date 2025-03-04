Should Arsenal be worried about Cunha’s disciplinary record?

Arsenal want to sign Matheus Cunha, joining several other top Premier League clubs in the race for the Brazilian forward. Cunha has been an efficient striker this season, thriving in a struggling Wolves side despite their difficulties in the league.

Many of England’s biggest clubs view him as an ideal addition to their squads, and the frontman himself would likely be open to making the step up to a more competitive team. Arsenal, in particular, are dealing with an injury crisis that has significantly impacted its attacking options. The Gunners are determined to strengthen their squad as much as possible, and Cunha has emerged as a viable target.

Despite playing for a Wolves team that has spent much of the campaign battling near the relegation zone, Cunha has still managed to score 13 Premier League goals so far. His performances suggest he could be even more prolific in a side that dominates possession and creates more chances, which is why Arsenal believe he would be a valuable addition to their squad.

However, in Wolves’ FA Cup match against Bournemouth, Cunha was shown a red card after lashing out at Milos Kerkez. It was a shocking display of indiscipline, as he completely lost his composure in a matter of seconds. Even after being sent off, he continued to react aggressively despite attempts to restrain him.

Such an incident might usually cause potential suitors to reconsider their interest, but a report from Football Insider claims that this will not be the case. The report reveals that Cunha’s red card has had no impact on Arsenal’s pursuit of him, as the club remains keen to bring him to the Emirates.

A single moment of madness cannot define a player, and Cunha’s overall performances this season speak for themselves. He has proven to be a talented and effective striker, and Arsenal’s continued interest suggests they are confident in his ability to contribute positively to their squad.