Should Arsenal be worried about Inter Milan if they sell Lautaro Martinez?

Football expert, Guillem Balague, has just revealed that Barcelona has agreed on personal terms with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. It looks like unpleasant news for Arsenal.

Arsenal has been struggling to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

However, the attacker is in no hurry and he is keeping his options open because teams like Barcelona and Inter Milan have been linked him.

The plans had been that Barcelona would move for Aubameyang if the Catalans were unable to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan, while Inter would sign Auba to replace the Argentinean should he join Barcelona.

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona cannot sign Martinez this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that appears to be untrue as Balague claims that the Catalans have agreed personal terms with the attacker.

Arsenal has to be on the lookout again because Inter Milan could now make a move for Aubameyang, I think that is something to worry about.

The Gunners have identified several targets to replace the former Borussia Dortmund man, however, they could be priced out of a move for most players that can score the goals that Aubameyang scores, I think it would be better to keep him at all cost.

An article by Ime