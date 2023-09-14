Should Arsenal be worried about losing Bukayo Saka to injury?

The Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must be breathing a sigh of relief as he caught sight of England’s starting XI in Glasgow. Despite emerging as one of Gareth Southgate’s key players, Bukayo Saka found himself named as a substitute against Scotland after a playing a full game in the bruising encounter with Ukraine.

However, Saka’s omission wasn’t solely due to the aftermath of Saturday’s clash. Mail Sport reveals that the young talent continues to grapple with an Achilles problem that has plagued him since last season.

Saka, a pivotal figure at both club and international level, remains a regular starter for England. The lingering Achilles issue is indeed a cause for concern. His 20-minute appearance at Hampden Park last night only compounds the issue for Arteta, who can ill afford to lose another key player, especially Saka.

The 22-year-old stands as one of Arsenal’s brightest talents, consistently delivering standout performances. For the Gunners to mount a serious title challenge this season, Saka’s influence is indispensable.

As Arsenal prepares to face Everton next, Saka is expected to take the field. The question remains: will Arteta risk keeping him on for the full 90 minutes?

Last season saw Arteta strategically fielding Saka in Europa League fixtures, a move aimed at gearing up for Champions League contention. However, it’s clear that the Achilles injury picked up months ago still lingers, hindering the player’s full recovery.

Undoubtedly, Saka ranks among the Premier League’s finest players. His remarkable contributions for both Arsenal and England have been consistent over the past few years. With little rest in between, it appears that this demanding schedule has taken a toll on his recovery.

In light of these concerns, it’s imperative for Arsenal to monitor Saka’s condition closely. Arteta and the coaching staff must strike a balance between harnessing his immense talent and ensuring his long-term well-being. The Gunners’ fortunes this season may very well hinge on Saka’s form and fitness.

Please stay fit, Bukayo, we need you?

