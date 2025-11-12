Should Arsenal be worried about Manchester City’s resurgence?

Arsenal have been the most consistent and impressive side in the Premier League this season, maintaining a strong position at the top of the table. However, one of their most familiar rivals appears to be rediscovering its rhythm and could soon pose a serious challenge in the title race.

Manchester City endured a slow start to the campaign, struggling to find the fluidity and dominance that have characterised their play in recent years. Yet, as the season progresses, Pep Guardiola’s side is gradually regaining its best form and beginning to look like a genuine contender once again.

Manchester City Finding Their Form

Before the recent international break, City produced one of their most convincing performances of the season with a commanding victory over Liverpool. Their 3-0 triumph was a clear demonstration of their resurgence and a reminder of the quality that has made them serial winners under Guardiola. The win was imposing, given that Liverpool had defeated Real Madrid just before facing City, making the result even more significant in the context of the title race.

This emphatic performance has inevitably raised concerns among Arsenal supporters, as City’s return to top form could threaten the Gunners’ hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy. In recent seasons, City have shown remarkable resilience and experience in closing out title campaigns, and many still view them as the most credible challengers capable of halting Arsenal’s momentum.

Chris Sutton’s View on the Title Race

Despite the growing excitement around City’s revival, not everyone is convinced that they are ready to sustain a title challenge. Former striker and football pundit Chris Sutton has offered a more cautious assessment of their prospects. According to Football Insider, Sutton believes that City’s recent success does not yet prove they are fully back to their best.

He said via the outlet, “I don’t think they’re out of the woods yet. I don’t think we can say they’re title challengers just yet based on beating a Liverpool team. I think Arsenal will win the title, and win it comfortably. If you look at the start of City’s season, we all would have had doubts when they lost to Tottenham and then Brighton.”

Sutton’s remarks highlight that while Manchester City have shown encouraging signs of improvement, consistency remains key if they are to challenge Arsenal seriously. For now, the Gunners retain the upper hand, though the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining whether City can once again mount a sustained push for the Premier League crown.

