Should Arsenal be worried about Trossard’s attitude?

Leandro Trossard is closing in on moving to Arsenal after being frozen out at Brighton in the last few weeks because of his poor attitude.

The Belgian was one of the finest attackers in the Premier League at the start of the season after scoring several goals for the Seagulls under Graham Potter.

But things changed after the arrival of Roberto de Zerbi at the Amex and he has not been in the first team plans for some weeks now.

The attacker will move to Arsenal as one of the finest talents in the Premier League, but should his attitude in the last few weeks worry the Gunners?

A report on The Athletic reveals any question over his mindset does not bother Arsenal because the Gunners’ assistant manager, Albert Stuivenberg, worked with Trossard back in Genk and can vouch for the Belgian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been exemplary on the pitch and his performances will help us stop relying on some of our current options.

Attitude is a key part of a player, but before the last few weeks, there hasn’t been a complaint about Trossard since he moved to England.

He probably started acting up at Brighton because he wanted to leave the club for a new home.

