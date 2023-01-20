Should Arsenal be worried about Trossard’s attitude?

Leandro Trossard is closing in on moving to Arsenal after being frozen out at Brighton in the last few weeks because of his poor attitude.
The Belgian was one of the finest attackers in the Premier League at the start of the season after scoring several goals for the Seagulls under Graham Potter.
But things changed after the arrival of Roberto de Zerbi at the Amex and he has not been in the first team plans for some weeks now.
The attacker will move to Arsenal as one of the finest talents in the Premier League, but should his attitude in the last few weeks worry the Gunners?
A report on The Athletic reveals any question over his mindset does not bother Arsenal because the Gunners’ assistant manager, Albert Stuivenberg, worked with Trossard back in Genk and can vouch for the Belgian.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Trossard has been exemplary on the pitch and his performances will help us stop relying on some of our current options.
Attitude is a key part of a player, but before the last few weeks, there hasn’t been a complaint about Trossard since he moved to England.
He probably started acting up at Brighton because he wanted to leave the club for a new home.
NO!!!!!!
Cmon Arsenal were better bigger than this, a said it and said it, it’s all down to the krankeess, cheap skate owe we spent £150 million etc at the start of the season, well the big clubs are spending that on 1 player , cmon Stan and Josh get the cheque book out and bring us zaha at least then get a midfielder and Nuno tavares back and Tierney sold with Elneny and holding and Cedric Soares ,cmon it’s not hard FFS football 101
Why Zaha? We dont need him and he’s past it
What a plain silly post. Childish, wrong and self entitled !
I think he is a very young troll Jon and should go back to kindergarten.
He’s not closing in on a move to Arsenal, he’s signed, trained with the team today and is available to play Sunday. Please keep up!
Anyway why bring up his so called attitude? Stop listening to gossip.
@gunnermark are u nuts? Sell tierney and get tavares back? Do u even watch football! Tavares atitude stinks keep him where he is
@Dude you started off so well and then made that utterly stupid remark about Tavares. You’re as bad as the other prat!
“He probably started acting up at Brighton because he wanted to leave the club for a new home.”
Oh, so that’s ok then?
Although the link to his former coach provides some reassurance, I was reading the comments under the article announcing his transfer on the BBC Sport website and there were a few Brighton fans saying that he is moody if he doesn’t get what he wants.
At least if he turns out to be another one with character issues the club shouldn’t lose too much money on him – as long he can be moved on rather than sitting on a 4 year contract.
I think trossard is the real deal all what we need now is a back up to partey and if possible a striker because the season start now.and injuries can happen at anytime
He never caused Potter problems and De Zerbi has admitted he wasn’t totally fair to Trossard.
I reckon Trossard is a top player. Trossard is just 28……Mahrez 31. Trossard can be our Mahrez.