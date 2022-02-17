Paul Pogba is believed to be considering a move to a Premier League rival when he leaves Manchester United, but should Arsenal consider such a deal?

The World Cup winner hasn’t found the level of consistency you would expect considering the then-world record fee that was paid to sign him from Juventus back in 2016, and he has come in for scrutiny on a number of occasions.

His work rate and work ethic has been questioned numerous times, with many fuming at his inconsistency, but with him being utilised in a number of different roles in numerous different formations, the way his current club has used him should also be in question.

With just months remaining on his current contract, he is now claimed to be eyeing the exit door, and the latest report claims that he is willing to quit Old Trafford whilst staying in the Premier League.

It is unclear whether he has an actual club in mind, or is simply sounding out his potential options, but having previously claimed to have been a boyhood Arsenal fan, Football.London has hinted at the Emirates as his potential destination.

The issue with his potential arrival in north London will no doubt be his wage demands, while it would also be intriguing to see which other clubs would wade in with their own offers.

I don’t doubt his ability, and actually believe he would flourish in our current setup under Mikel Arteta, but I also don’t think it would be guaranteed that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester City would be looking to take a risk by signing him, in case they ended up struggling to make it work like in Manchester.

The reports claiming that he is open to a move to a PL rival tells me that Mino Raiola hasn’t received the attention he would have liked with his potential availability this summer known publicly, and he appears to be trying to drum up interest, or potentially give his team power to negotiate better terms with his current club over a new deal.

While I don’t believe we would meet his wage demands, nor would we be top of his wishlist at present, I’m in two minds as to whether we should even consider it, knowing that the 28 year-old would likely be in want of in excess of £300,000, having trimmed our budget in recent windows, but at the same time, if we wasn’t reinvesting the savings on improving the squad then what is the point?

Do you think Pogba would be a good signing for Arsenal? Would you begrudge us paying him £300,000 or more to join, taking into account that we would be saving by not paying a transfer fee?

Patrick