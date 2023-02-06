Should Arsenal break transfer fee record for Declan Rice?

Arsenal had a fantastic winter transfer window, bolstering all of the positions that needed to be strengthened. However, over the winter, a fantasy transfer story was born: Arteta wants Declan Rice this summer, and the West Ham star may be open to the move. Looking through Rice’s links, one question arose: can Arsenal afford the 24-year-old?

With his contract expiring in 2024, one might have assumed they could because West Ham may be forced to sell him on the cheap given that he is unlikely to extend his stay at the London stadium. However, if you thought so, think again.

David Moyes recently admitted, as per talkSPORT, that in order for any team to sign his captain, one would have to pay a lot of money to set a new English Premier League transfer record, with Chelsea’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez currently the most expensive PL buy.

“Undoubtedly, Declan is going to be a top player. He’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham,” Moyes said about Rice leaving West Ham.

Arsenal demonstrated its willingness to spend by signing Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk. I’m not sure how Gooners can look at that, and I don’t believe Arsenal will go all out for Rice… although Declan Rice could be the long-term solution for Arsenal’s midfield.

