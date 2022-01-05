Should Arsenal bring Aaron Ramsey back into the fold?

We will get Rambo back?

After a less than impressive two and a half years in Italy, it seems as though Aaron Ramsey is headed for the exit door!

A little later than Juventus would have liked, but now it seems the time has come!

As per Sky Sports, Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Juventus are willing to let Ramsey leave as soon as is possible.

He has never really settled in to the team, after a mix of both injuries and appearing only “five (times) in all competitions for Juventus this season, playing only 97 minutes in Serie A” it seems as though he would have fared better staying at Arsenal!

Speaking on Ramsey, Allegri said: “Ramsey, he returned today after we had given him a few days off to work, to train separately, in England. In any case, he’s an outgoing player.”

But the question here is, would you take him back?

Personally I say, why not!

1; because he can finally make something of himself at the club after leaving too soon and 2; with the absences of Thomas Partey due to AFCON and the not knowing whether Granit Xhaka will finish games due to something called red cards, it is always good to have someone like Ramsey on the bench if not starting!

Although he is not worth the £325,000 a week fee that Juventus was giving him. No player is worth that much!

Aaron made just 70 appearances for The Old Lady and scored only six goals in two and a half years. Surely, he would have fared better at the Emirates where the fans love him and the majority hated seeing him leave.

Really, I feel that he never should have left and had he stayed he would have no doubt been somewhat of a legend! But this just goes to show that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Gooners would you take him back?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_