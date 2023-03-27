Should Arsenal bring another experienced Man City star for our Champions League challenge?

As things stand, Arsenal have the best of chances to lift the Premier League, with the League title being the only thing up for grabs for the Gunners after bowing out of all cup competitions they were involved in.

If all goes well and Arteta and his boys are crowned champions, they’ll have a tough task making sure that, come next season, they are strong enough to defend the league title and to challenge in the Champions League.

The Arteta squad has been strong and hungry for glory, but one can argue it is not enough to defend the league title. In the summer, the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool, the two Manchester sides, and even Chelsea would beef up their squads to fight for the league title.

Even if Arsenal win this years title easily, the betting for next years one will be wide open, with many of the above teams expected to improve drastically after the transfer window.

It is certain that Chelsea will be a completely different kettle of fish next season, and as usual Man City and Man United will be investing in world class talent, no matter where they finish at the end of this campaign.

Whoever has the best summer window could be best equipped to run away with the 2023–24 league title. Arsenal need a successful summer window, and as Man City will be rebuilding, and will be trimming some more of their fringe players to make room, so many pundits agree that the Gunners should improve their chances of success by raiding Manchester City for another departing star.

Last summer, we saw Zinchenko and Jesus join from the City, and they transformed Arsenal from the top four bottlers to title contenders. Apparently Arteta has his eye on Ilkay Gundogan, whom he wants to bring to the Emirates on a free transfer once the 32-year-old sees his contract at Etihad expire at the end of this season. Gundogan, a versatile midfielder, could be the ideal midfield backup, if not a great source of experience for Arsenal’s young players, having numerous EPL titles and FA and League Cup trophies, and has also won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund

Interestingly, if he joins on a free transfer, his deal may end up not affecting Arteta’s desire to sign other top stars; his signing could be a bonus. After seeing how ex-Manchester City-affiliated stars can transform a team, from Arteta himself to Jesus and Zinchenko, bringing Gundogan to the Emirates should be tempting, don’t you think so?

Barcelona is also reported to be keen on Gundogan, but they are unlikely to be able to match the wages available in the Premier League, so surely Jesus and Zinchenko could persuade him to join his ex-team-mates to help Arteta’s side go for even greater success in England and Europe next season.

Do you think Gundogan will be a good fit for the Arsenal?

Daniel O

