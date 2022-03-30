Should Arsenal bring in this talented winger to join Arteta’s youth revolution?

Arsenal set to open talks for talented winger

According to Turkish news outlet Aksam, Arsenal are one of whole host of clubs closely monitoring Galatasaray’s Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

The versatile 23 year-old winger has played 73 times for his current employers, while also sporting Turkey’s national team colors nine times.

Aktürkoğlu’s form in the current campaign has attracted a lot of eyeballs across Europe, having made 20 goal contributions in 44 appearances for Galatasaray.

The report stated that five teams in Europe are tracking him, namely, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Totten*am, Olympique Lyon and Wolfsburg.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu has been linked to Arsenal.

As someone who watches him every week. He’s a superb talent who could easily fit into this Arsenal team.

€11M is a bargain for one of the best players in Turkey 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/8ok5iNgHEr — Max (@MaxCamilIeri) March 23, 2022

Thus, acquiring his signature won’t be a walk in the park for any of the interested suitors.

The talks for the Turkish international will gain pace once the current campaign draws curtains at the end of May.

His parent club expects to raise more than €20 million from the sale of their prized asset, which is unlikely to be unsurmountable for the Gunners.

However, the real questions arise from where manager Mikel Arteta sees him in his future team.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have cemented their place in the starting eleven. While Emile Smith Rowe is an excellent option for both the left wing and the central attacking position.

Harika mücadele 🔥 Takım arkadaşlarımla gurur duyuyorum 🦁💛❤️ Great fight from everyone 🔥 Proud of the team 🦁💛❤️ #UEL pic.twitter.com/RkXlTPiqqR — Kerem Aktürkoğlu (@keremakturkoglu) March 10, 2022

Nicolas Pepe is also a decent option after Saka on the righthand side of the attack. But the Ivory Coast international’s long-term future might not be at North London.

The former Lille man has failed to establish himself as a regular at the Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal may well look to cut their losses, after breaking their transfer record to sign the winger in the summer of 2019.

Reiss Nelson is another name on the books. However, currently it looks unlikely that he’ll stay at the red half of London beyond the coming summer.

Thus, there is a clear vacancy to fill at the attacking wing position as the Gunners look likely to claim a place in Europe next season.

And Aktürkoğlu might be the perfect solution to increase the squad depth at Arsenal.

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…