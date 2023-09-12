Should Arsenal bring Jesus back as a winger to give Martinelli a break

What do you think of a Arsenal forward line that includes Gabriel Jesus on the left wing, Eddie Nketiah as the striker, and Bukayo Saka on the right wing in some of the forthcoming games? This season, we’ve seen Arteta experiment with player roles, such as Thomas Partey at right-back and Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back. A move to play Gabriel Jesus at left flank in one or two games should be explored in the spirit of trying out alternative formations.

When the league returns, Arteta must choose between Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to head his assault. Jesus’ strike against Manchester United was the perfect statement that he should be back in the starting lineup. Nketiah has two goals in three starts while leading the assault; he ought to start.

In the end, only one will start; hence, the other will be disappointed if he does not.

As Arsenal fans debate who should lead the attack, While discussing the strikers he rates highly, Jay Bothyroyd stated that he does not g rate the Brazilian highly, insisting that Arsenal needs to buy a good striker. With this new striker, he wants Jesus to play on the left wing.

“I have to agree with you there because I can’t say that Gabriel Jesus is a striker or a number nine. The best seasons he’s had have been from the wide areas, he doesn’t score enough goals,” Bothroyd said on Sky Sports Saturday Social.

“He’s not an A-list striker, when Arsenal first signed Jesus, I said that Arsenal still needed to sign a striker who will score 15-20 Premier League goals a year. If we signed a top number nine I’d put Jesus on the left and Saka on the right and Martinelli would go on the bench.”

Yes, Nketiah isn’t a new signing, but with so many games lined up for Arsenal after the international break, don’t you think Arteta could consider playing Jesus on the left wing and allowing Nketiah a chance play striking with Saka on the right wing?

As talented as he is, Martinelli will need to rest in some games to keep fresh. Some may believe Trossard is his natural replacement, but what’s the issue if Jesus also plays on the left wing and assists Arsenal?

Darren N

