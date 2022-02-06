Should Arsenal bring Serge Gnabry back?

Serge Gnabry is one of the players that has left Arsenal only to become a better version of themselves at another club.

The German had been tipped to do great things for the Gunners when he broke through at the Emirates.

But he struggled to make the desired impact in the Premier League, only to explode into life at Bayern Munich.

He is one of the reasons the Germans are among Europe’s elites while we struggle to make the top four.

However, he could leave them at the end of this season as the Bavarians struggle to convince him to sign a new deal.

Sky Germany says with 18 months left on his current deal, Bayern has failed to meet his salary demands so far.

This has opened the door for him to join another club and he could return to the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester United are linked with a move for him, but Arsenal needs a player of his quality.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry should be in our colours now and leading our attack if we had kept him at the club.

Understandably, we haven’t been linked with a move for him now, but it might be worth it to make him our next top earner.

At 26, he still has some years left at the highest level of football and he could lead Mikel Arteta’s side to trophies.

Do you think we should consider re-signing Gnabry?

