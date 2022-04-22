Takehiro Tomiyasu has returned to training this week as he looks to make his return to action after months on the sidelines, but would it be a risk to return him the Arsenal line-up?
The Japan international may well be ready to show he is fit and ready to go, but he will surely be missing the sharpness he had which comes from regular playing time, and at this point in the season, it could be a risky decision to throw him straight into the mix.
Cedric’s overall form has been good, although he was not at his best against Southampton, but he was rested from the start in midweek and could well be the safer option to start against the Red Devils.
While I have no doubt that Tomiyasu is considered first-choice, I can’t help but believe that it would be bad timing to throw him into the starting line-up, and that it would be better to bring him on later in the game, or maybe even allow him to play with the under-23 side to bring him closer to readiness to take on West Ham instead.
Do you think Tomi has been missed too much down the right that we should rush him straight back into the team?
Patrick
I find it unthinking and even arrogant beyond belief that those running JA even THINK, let alone ask, whether we fans are ina position to give an informed opinion on the match fitness or otherwise of the excellent Tomiyasu.
MATTERS SUCH AS WHETHER A PLAYER WHO HAS BEEN OUT INJURED FOR SOMETIME IS NOW MATCH FIT ENOUGH TO PLAY, MUST, MUST ,MUST, ALWAYS BE LEFT TO THE MANAGER. He, together with other club insiders, medics coaches, are the ONLY ones who know!
How does JA expect we fans to have an INFORMED opinion ? The answer to that rhetorical question is that JA does not even care if we are informed enough. JA simply wants to encourage our own biases and our own UNinformed opinions Sigh!
SOMETIMES, I HAVE TO ASK MYSELF IN ALL SERIOUSNESS IF THOSE RUNNING JA REALLY CARE ABOUT OUR TEAM AT ALL!!!
Or if they care far more squeezing any sort of trash articles out almost every hour!
I know WHICH of those choices I believe JA is more interested in!
Odd comment Jon. All we do give our opinion on Arsenal matters however none of us pro’s or in the know with Arsenal so i guess we should just all keep shut? Might as well get the comments section removed as none of us are informed enough on the inner workings of the club 😏
Do you ever just STFU Jon
Every bloody Article you have something to moan about ,be it transfer stories or just opinion pieces .
If you don’t like the article don’t bloody reply to it ,it’s not hard .
On to the topic
No if he’s just started training I would rest for the next game as the free hit against Chelsea gained us points we probably did not expect,I would start the same team as they have all earned that right IMO .