Takehiro Tomiyasu has returned to training this week as he looks to make his return to action after months on the sidelines, but would it be a risk to return him the Arsenal line-up?

The Japan international may well be ready to show he is fit and ready to go, but he will surely be missing the sharpness he had which comes from regular playing time, and at this point in the season, it could be a risky decision to throw him straight into the mix.

Cedric’s overall form has been good, although he was not at his best against Southampton, but he was rested from the start in midweek and could well be the safer option to start against the Red Devils.

While I have no doubt that Tomiyasu is considered first-choice, I can’t help but believe that it would be bad timing to throw him into the starting line-up, and that it would be better to bring him on later in the game, or maybe even allow him to play with the under-23 side to bring him closer to readiness to take on West Ham instead.

Do you think Tomi has been missed too much down the right that we should rush him straight back into the team?

Patrick

