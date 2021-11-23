Should Arsenal bring Torreira back to cover for AFCON?

A case for Lucas Torreira By Sylvester Kwentua

Good day friends, Arsenal seems to be currently battling with injuries upon injuries to our players, especially our midfielders.

With the African Cup of Nations barely two months away, with both Partey and Elneny set to be away, Arsenal should be thinking about short term or long term solutions to the crisis currently building up in the midfield.

In seeking ways to avoid such a situation where we find ourselves having few midfielders to call on, should Arsenal consider bringing back their Uruguayan player, Lucas Torreira? Maybe yes.

Lucas is currently doing well at Fiorentina of Italy and there are even unconfirmed stories that Fiorentina are even considering signing him up on a permanent basis in the summer. So if Lucas is back to being the player people liked, then maybe Arsenal may just have to reconsider him.

Brought to Arsenal in 2018, Lucas’ early career at Arsenal was impressive. He bossed the midfield in games, and even had a thing for initiating attacks. However, injuries and more injuries started limiting his appearance in the team. And so he struggled for play time until he was loaned to Atletico Madrid in Spain.

At Spain, he did averagely well and had a little impact in Madrid’s winning campaign, before returning to Arsenal last summer.

However, just as he must have been preparing for a chance to play again at Arsenal, he was loaned again, but this time he was shipped to Italy to play for Fiorentina, where he is currently doing well. Recently, he even confirmed he was enjoying his game at the moment.

“I feel very good, honestly”, Torreira told Fiorentina’s official channel when asked about his career at Fiorentina.

“I’m getting back to the level I want, which I had lost a bit in the period in which I didn’t have time to prepare and play.” Lucas confessed.

Based on his revelation, won’t it be wise for Arsenal to give him another chance to stake a claim to Arsenal’s shirt? If he is doing well at Fiorentina to the extent of him being considered for a permanent deal at Fiorentina, then should Arsenal not look towards his direction again?

If Arsenal can recall him from his loan deal in January, it may go a long way in cushioning the effect the absence of Partey in January may cause. But if they wish to allow him continue his journey at Fiorentina, then they should make it possible for him to get back to Arsenal and fight for a spot. After all, Lucas deserves a chance, does he not?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester

