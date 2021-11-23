Should Arsenal bring Torreira back to cover for AFCON?

A case for Lucas Torreira By Sylvester Kwentua
Good day friends, Arsenal seems to be currently battling with injuries upon injuries to our players, especially our midfielders.
With the African Cup of Nations barely two months away, with both Partey and Elneny set to be away, Arsenal should be thinking about short term or long term solutions to the crisis currently building up in the midfield.
In seeking ways to avoid such a situation where we find ourselves having few midfielders to call on, should Arsenal consider bringing back their Uruguayan player, Lucas Torreira? Maybe yes.
Lucas is currently doing well at Fiorentina of Italy and there are even unconfirmed stories that Fiorentina are even considering signing him up on a permanent basis in the summer. So if Lucas is back to being the player people liked, then maybe Arsenal may just have to reconsider him.
Brought to Arsenal in 2018, Lucas’ early career at Arsenal was impressive. He bossed the midfield in games, and even had a thing for initiating attacks. However, injuries and more injuries started limiting his appearance in the team. And so he struggled for play time until he was loaned to Atletico Madrid in Spain.
At Spain, he did averagely well and had a little impact in Madrid’s winning campaign, before returning to Arsenal last summer.
However, just as he must have been preparing for a chance to play again at Arsenal, he was loaned again, but this time he was shipped to Italy to play for Fiorentina, where he is currently doing well. Recently, he even confirmed he was enjoying his game at the moment.
“I feel very good, honestly”, Torreira told Fiorentina’s official channel when asked about his career at Fiorentina.
“I’m getting back to the level I want, which I had lost a bit in the period in which I didn’t have time to prepare and play.” Lucas confessed.
Based on his revelation, won’t it be wise for Arsenal to give him another chance to stake a claim to Arsenal’s shirt? If he is doing well at Fiorentina to the extent of him being considered for a permanent deal at Fiorentina, then should Arsenal not look towards his direction again?
If Arsenal can recall him from his loan deal in January, it may go a long way in cushioning the effect the absence of Partey in January may cause. But if they wish to allow him continue his journey at Fiorentina, then they should make it possible for him to get back to Arsenal and fight for a spot. After all, Lucas deserves a chance, does he not?
We are Arsenal and proud.
Sylvester
Watch The Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith asks whether Arteta is the right man to take us bck into Europe
Please subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids on Youtube to get early notice of Just Arsenal Videos
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
No, we’ve got too many DMs already and he can’t offer something unique to the team. He is a great tackler, but he is too slow and too weak for EPL
When he joined us he was great actually, when we was played properly. I wouldn’t call him weak or slow, I think you are describing Xhaka.
I do agree we have enough cover but Lucas was mismanaged in my opinion.
I watched him play in World Cup 2018 and I wondered why Arsenal bought another generic DM. I guessed because of his potential to be Kante 2.0, but he was just too slow compared to Kante
I was impressed by his tackles in his first EPL season, then he gradually struggled to compete with our other DMs in the second part of that season. He couldn’t be a regular starter as well at Atletico Madrid, but I’m happy he has finally returned to the competition that suits his speed and abilities
”Chop and Change Master” Emery is what happened to him
Instead I think Matteo Guendouzi should be recalled.
@lyke
RealTalk right here…👍🏿
Neither should be recalled in my opinion
Agree.
Since Torriera and guendouzi have set their hearts elsewhere
Bringing them back to integrate them and see the club with love would be detrimental cause it would take another process
My recommendation is get Aurelien Tchouameni and Arthur melo on loan with option to buy
I love press resistant players cause they help ball retention and progression
Remind me never to get a space ship towards Planet Sylvester! TALK ABOUT A DIFFERENT WORLD!
Well written, gave me a giggle
No of course not, what a foolish suggestion.