Should Arsenal cash in on Aubameyang if Barcelona come calling?

There are certain rumours coming out of Spain at the moment saying that Barcelona are desperately in need of a new striker in January. The Blaugranas signed Kun Aguero on a megabucks contract in the summer, but the ex:man City legend has been told that he will be out of action for at least three months, and as it is a heart problem it could perhaps be even longer.

Barca are also missing Martin Braithwaite for the season, and Ousmane Dembele is yet to make an appearance this season, but has now returned to training at least, but there is still need for one more striker.

According to the Catalan paper El Nacional, President Joan Laporta has decided that he wants one of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Man United’s Edison Cavani to reinforce the side in January and are reportedly willing to pay up to 20m for either of them.

I am sure that Aubameyang wuld probably be pleased to get one more big payday over in Spain, and it would be very interesting to see if Arteta and Edu would sanction the move.

It is a well-known fact that Arsenal currently have far too many strikers on the books, and Auba ceratainly doesn’t come into Arteta’s new concept of building a team for the future, although Auba’s goals are becoming crucial for the club again this season.

One other consideration is that our captain is by far our highest earner at the club, so asale of Aubameyang would not only bring in money to the transfer kitty, it would also free up a hefty chunk of our wage bill for use on younger developing stars.

So, what would you do if Barcelona came calling for Aubameyang?