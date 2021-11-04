Should Arsenal cash in on Aubameyang if Barcelona come calling?

There are certain rumours coming out of Spain at the moment saying that Barcelona are desperately in need of a new striker in January. The Blaugranas signed Kun Aguero on a megabucks contract in the summer, but the ex:man City legend has been told that he will be out of action for at least three months, and as it is a heart problem it could perhaps be even longer.
Barca are also missing Martin Braithwaite for the season, and Ousmane Dembele is yet to make an appearance this season, but has now returned to training at least, but there is still need for one more striker.
According to the Catalan paper El Nacional, President Joan Laporta has decided that he wants one of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Man United’s Edison Cavani to reinforce the side in January and are reportedly willing to pay up to 20m for either of them.
I am sure that Aubameyang wuld probably be pleased to get one more big payday over in Spain, and it would be very interesting to see if Arteta and Edu would sanction the move.
It is a well-known fact that Arsenal currently have far too many strikers on the books, and Auba ceratainly doesn’t come into Arteta’s new concept of building a team for the future, although Auba’s goals are becoming crucial for the club again this season.
One other consideration is that our captain is by far our highest earner at the club, so asale of Aubameyang would not only bring in money to the transfer kitty, it would also free up a hefty chunk of our wage bill for use on younger developing stars.
So, what would you do if Barcelona came calling for Aubameyang?
Latest reports say Westbrom are desperate to gain promoton from the Championship and want Aubameyang on loan in January. The Baggies are prepared to pay Arsenal a 2 million quid loan fee and pay 20% of Auba’s salary as well. I think its the best offer we will get so should snap their hand off for the deal.
Not only is this a ridiculous idea, do you honestly believe Aubamayang would agree to it even if in some parallel universe Arsenal agreed to it?
Fair fan.😂😂😂hilarious.now back to the serious discussion …Take the money from Barca & run.Eadily get £17/18 million for him.He’s now 32.In & out of matches & potential injuries.It’s a no brainier.Bring in a younger striker in the Xmas window.
We one, why let the baby go now. Just coach him and give him time on the field. He is Neketiah
Nketiah?🤷 Excuse me, moaning ninnie. Nketiah isn’t good enough and Arsenal shouldn’t even bother extending his stay. Pepe,Nketiah, Nile look unserious to me and should therefore be asked to leave.
It would be too risky to let go of Aubameyang midseason. Where would our goals come from? If it happened in the summer that would be a different issue. I would sell quickly.