Should Arsenal cash in on Bellerin and target Lamptey?

Hector Bellerin has had a good run so far in Arsenal. When he emerged, it was with a frightening athletic ability to eat up space like no other. Even as other aspects of his game were lacking, such as his defensive ability, Bellerin could always make up for it with his pace. In Emery’s first season, Hector Bellerin was 23 and reaching new levels in his game. He added a sense of when to move and when to stay back with increased technical capabilities. He was at 5 assists before the middle of the campaign and right on track to break the double-digit mark along with Liverpool’s fullback duo when he sustained the worst injury of his career.
Ever since then, Bellerin has lost his elite pace. When he runs, he looks leggy and painfully slow compared to his former self. He can no longer outrun even the average attacker. And when you consider that his defensive work leaves much to be desired, his flank has become a defensive liability for Arsenal this season. Opponents repeatedly target his side and the likes of Pepe in front of him have not been helping much.
And yet the Spaniard is on 4 assists this season. He won the penalty that gave us our first league victory at Old Trafford in many years. How is he doing it without his former pace?
It’s simple: Bellerin has upped his technical skills. He now passes very well now and has improved the timing of his runs. Naturally, these are things that come with age and experience. As such, one must wonder: at what level would Hector Bellerin currently be if he never lost his pace?
Sadly, despite improving technically, the loss of pace will always ensure that the 25-year-old who was never a defensive lynchpin remains a liability defensively. With the emergence of a realistic prospect like Tariq Lamptey at Brighton, who has already been linked with Arsenal, we must consider replacing the Spaniard.
Lamptey is homegrown, incredibly young and electric. He’s a slightly better version of young Bellerin with more technique. As a Chelsea academy graduate, he is London bred, Premier League experienced and needs no adaptation period. He is open for a move to a more ambitious club who can offer him the brightness of London and better wages than whatever he is getting at Brighton. There is also the lure of European football, a bigger platform and little competition. Lamptey will be hoping that Arsenal will give him better chances of an England cap.
Hector Bellerin, on the other hand, will not go cheaply despite his injury. I do not see Arsenal selling him for anything less than 25-30 million pounds. It could even be more. Whatever Arsenal sell him for, it will be a significant contribution to any transfer fee for Lamptey. And when you consider the fact that Lamptey will likely not be earning much more than Bellerin in wages, it becomes a very sensible option.
Competition for Lamptey won’t be that much of a problem. Liverpool, City and Chelsea (who let him go in the first place) won’t be in the running for him. United is also unlikely and even if they did, there is less competition at Arsenal. Interest from abroad is likely but Arsenal have a unique advantage to win any race for his signing. Even a big transfer fee would not be much of a problem if Hector Bellerin is sold. Arsenal must seriously consider this.
“Competition for Lamptey won’t be that much of a problem“
That’s because he’s sh1t
Agboola ,I would suggest you do some homework regarding Bellerin loss of pace .
Also I believe out of the 19 goals we have conceded this season
5 from right side
6 from left
8 through middle or set pieces .
Thank you bro. I don’t understand y some fans want bellerin out. He’s not good defensively quite alright but he’s good attacking wise and can read d game well and a respected figure among d boys. Believe me fam he and and Tierney will dominate d full back position respectively just like I predicted that our fortune will change starting from d Chelsea game
Lamptey is a very highly rated player who will not be at Brighton for long? Will he play at Arsenal? Time will tell but I do feel if Bellerin is sold he is an ideal replacement. We do have Maitland-Niles who is very similar to Lamptey, he already has England caps so I think arsenal will lean towards him and save a bit of £££.
I won’t sell a mature Bellerin who has better stats for a short in height prospect like Tariq.
Bellerin is still the best left back we have. Although he’s not perfect (And fans love to criticize him) he is still an important part of this team, and we can’t let him go unless a top-class LB is brought in to replace him, or unless Cedric suddenly goes up a level or one of the youth players steps up in that position. AMN is OK but not better than Bellerin at LB.
*Right Back / RB
The best young right back I have seen this season is James Justin of Leicester .Bellerin and for that matter, AMN may go if the price is right which would pave the way to bring in Justin who in my opinion is a cut above Lamptey.
Keep bellerin and also sign lamptey as a competition and wen d right time comes we can sell bellerin. By then lamptey would have mature and ready
Bellerin’s biggest problem is his aerial weakness, so we shouldn’t replace him with a small RB like Lamptey. Despite not being the best defensively and lost a bit of his pace, Bellerin is still quick and excellent in attacking
Arteta’s and Klopp’s systems require fullbacks who are good in dribbling and crossing, such as Bellerin and Alexander-Arnold. Many Liverpool’s fans commented on Alexander-Arnold’s defending liability, yet it didn’t stop him from becoming one of the best creators last season
Even if we sell Bellerin. I don’t think we need to buy another right back. We still have Cedric and Niles to fill up that hole, not forgetting Chambers was once a right back. We can use the money to buy a creative midfielder. I rate Bellerin though. But if we need to sell. Let us get our business side balanced.
I have to say I don’t think Bellerin is the special player he promissed to be when he first came on the scene. He looks even lighter in comparison to Thierney. I am almost indefferent between AMN and Bellerin at RB. to me AMN offers more than Bellerin going forward and is better on the ball. Perhpas his defending needs a bit more work. But then again Arteta clearly doesn’t rate AMN higher than Bellerin and I trust Arteta on this.
Having said that he is not our biggest weakness by far. He is a decent but not great player. You get £30 mill for him you take the money and run.
I think our midfield is in more pressing need of upgrading. As is our back up keeper IMO.