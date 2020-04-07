Should Arsenal cash-in on Bellerin as interest grows?

Hector Bellerin is the latest Arsenal player to have his future questioned at present, with Inter Milan believed to be amongst the front runners for his potential capture.

The Spaniard made his breakthrough at Arsenal in 2014 thanks to injuries to first-team options Mathieu Debuchy and Calum Chambers, and has been a key player ever since.

Bellerin has suffered with a number of injuries over the years which has hampered his progress slightly, and has even had to play with niggling injuries this term, but does that mean he isn’t important to Arsenal moving forward?

There is claims that new coach Mikel Arteta is keen to see an inverted-fullback brought in to play at right-back, which may or may not be as an option and not as a preference to Bellerin, but with talk that Inter Milan, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid could bid for him this summer poses the question.

We’ve been made to believe that every Arsenal player has their price, with Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang even linked with moves this summer, but just how much would be acceptable to take for Bellerin?

FootballFanCast have had the vast majority of fans state that they would accept an offer of £40 Million for the 25 year-old, and that could be a boost to our summer transfer budget.

Bellerin’s injuries have been a real staple in recent seasons, and with Arteta believed to be keen on bringing in an an alternative type of player to the Spaniard may well be enough to convince the club to accept an offer.

Is Bellerin still considered a key player at Arsenal? Is he no longer irreplaceable?

Patrick