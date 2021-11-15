Should Arsenal cash in on Lacazette in January if Man City make an offer?

Manchester City interested in Arsenal man

Manchester City are believed to be tracking Arsenal center-forward Alexander Lacazette ahead of the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer and that situation has alerted several clubs across Europe.

Names such as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United, Everton have all been thrown in the ring. Thus, it would be interesting to see where the Frenchman eventually lands up.

Lacazette certainly has the qualities that Man City coach Pep Guardiola would like his center-forward to have such as passing, link-up and hold-up play.

Lacazette is such a leader in that dressing room. pic.twitter.com/RxiAG13Wos — Max. ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) November 8, 2021

The current Premier League champions have somewhat missed the presence of a proper number nine since the departure of club top scorer Kun Aguero.

Although Gabriel Jesus has performed well in the present campaign, his future is still up in the air. The Brazilian was reportedly offered to Tottenham in City’s attempt of acquiring Harry Kane.

Thus, it won’t be surprising if they get rid of the 24-year-old next summer, altogether.

With just over half year till the expiration of Lacazette’s contract, it might be a wise decision to offload him for some money, which can then be used to sign a long-term option.

Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins and several others have already been linked. Those three can immediately provide the team with something Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have failed to.

My guys ! 💪🏾

Proud of the team tonight 🙏🏾#SLAARS pic.twitter.com/Z1uwKV7GhH — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) April 15, 2021

When the former Lyon man eventually departs, it will certainly be a gloomy moment for Arsenal fans. Lacazette arrived at Arsenal in 2017, well aware that we hadn’t qualified for the Champions League.

And we didn’t for the next five years. Still, I’ve never seen him looking disinterested or short of passion. He has always felt like a breath of fresh air.

Even in the dressing room, many youngsters have come out to say that the Frenchman was one of the first guys at London Colney to take them under his wing.

He will leave a proper legacy at Arsenal Football Club. The fans will never forget him, and he will never forget the fans.

Because as they say, “Once a Gunner, Always a Gunner.”

Yash Bisht

