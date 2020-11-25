Should Arsenal cash in on Nicholas Pepe or keep hoping?

Arsenal should sell Pepe ASAP! by ThirdManJW

One thing Arsenal have become renowned for over the last decade or so, is never… ever… EVER… learning from our mistakes! I was hoping this would have changed with the new board, but then they decided that, yet ANOTHER Chelsea player should spend his twilight years at our charity club.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea are having the last laugh, again!

Over the years we have lost a colossal amount of money, not selling players at the right time. No better example, than what happened with Alexis and Ozil. When you don’t have an owner who’s willing to bankroll transfers, you have to maximize sales. Selling players at the right time isn’t always easy, and all clubs make mistakes, but Arsenal have been one the worst clubs in modern day history when selling. With so little money for reinvestment, it’s no wonder our current squad is worst it’s been for over 30 years.

With that in mind, we must start selling at the right time, and it has to start with Pepe. Personally, I really like him. I feel some of the best teams need a player like him, who has the ability to take players out of the game with his dribbling ability. Having a player that works off the cuff and doesn’t always obey the exact tactics the manager wants can be so beneficial at times. I also feel sorry for Pepe, because it feels like he has never been wanted at Arsenal, as he was a board signing. Emery didn’t want him, and it seems, neither does Arteta.

Pepe still has huge potential, and is at great age, and that is why we can still cash in on him. He hasn’t been that great for us, and as much as I still like him, we must sell in one of the next two transfer windows. Unless we see a huge upturn in form that is. We will have to accept a loss on our original investment, especially given the current economic climate, but the loss could easily be far greater should we decide to keep him any longer than this season.

Any signing/sale is a gamble, but Arsenal’s patience, and generosity has been taken too far with players in long dips of form. I think Di Maria at Utd was a good example. Great player, but it wasn’t really working after his first season, and Utd cashed in before they lost any more money. One could argue, Utd did lose out in the end, because Di Maria has been very good since leaving, and Utd haven’t had any wingers of his quality since. Although Di Maria is playing for PSG, who dominate the French league.

So, do we risk another season and hope Pepe comes good, or cash in before it’s too late? Given our history with sales, I would sell.

ThirdManJW