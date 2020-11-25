Should Arsenal cash in on Nicholas Pepe or keep hoping?

Arsenal should sell Pepe ASAP! by ThirdManJW
One thing Arsenal have become renowned for over the last decade or so, is never… ever… EVER… learning from our mistakes! I was hoping this would have changed with the new board, but then they decided that, yet ANOTHER Chelsea player should spend his twilight years at our charity club.
Unsurprisingly, Chelsea are having the last laugh, again!
Over the years we have lost a colossal amount of money, not selling players at the right time. No better example, than what happened with Alexis and Ozil. When you don’t have an owner who’s willing to bankroll transfers, you have to maximize sales. Selling players at the right time isn’t always easy, and all clubs make mistakes, but Arsenal have been one the worst clubs in modern day history when selling. With so little money for reinvestment, it’s no wonder our current squad is worst it’s been for over 30 years.
With that in mind, we must start selling at the right time, and it has to start with Pepe. Personally, I really like him. I feel some of the best teams need a player like him, who has the ability to take players out of the game with his dribbling ability. Having a player that works off the cuff and doesn’t always obey the exact tactics the manager wants can be so beneficial at times. I also feel sorry for Pepe, because it feels like he has never been wanted at Arsenal, as he was a board signing. Emery didn’t want him, and it seems, neither does Arteta.
Pepe still has huge potential, and is at great age, and that is why we can still cash in on him. He hasn’t been that great for us, and as much as I still like him, we must sell in one of the next two transfer windows. Unless we see a huge upturn in form that is. We will have to accept a loss on our original investment, especially given the current economic climate, but the loss could easily be far greater should we decide to keep him any longer than this season.
Any signing/sale is a gamble, but Arsenal’s patience, and generosity has been taken too far with players in long dips of form. I think Di Maria at Utd was a good example. Great player, but it wasn’t really working after his first season, and Utd cashed in before they lost any more money. One could argue, Utd did lose out in the end, because Di Maria has been very good since leaving, and Utd haven’t had any wingers of his quality since. Although Di Maria is playing for PSG, who dominate the French league.
So, do we risk another season and hope Pepe comes good, or cash in before it’s too late? Given our history with sales, I would sell.
Pepe has bee long enough at Arsenal to showcase his purchase price. I think something is not working right, Arsenal should cash in on him.
“When you don’t have an owner who’s willing to bankroll transfers, you have to maximize sales. ”
Pepe cost £72m
Net spend of £40 odd million during Covid.
I know it’s tempting to look for a scapegoat but let’s use a bit of common sense.
On topic: it’s looking like Pepe’s days are numbered…
Who would buy him and for what price? Don’t see anyone willing to pay over 30
We kind of have to play him and hope he becomes the player the club thought he would be.
We paid 30m to much for him imo and that is where the issue will be if we were to sell in either of the next 2 transfer windows, plus we’re in a situation with Covid.
In a recent article about Arsenal and the Kroenke written by Orstein and Amy Lawrence in the Athletic, the decision to buy Pépé was taken by Arsenal executives at a Kroenke barbecue” after deciding not to pursue a deal for Zaha, at the barbecue executives who got wind of a 80M offer from Napoli for Pépé Arsenal decided to Immediately start negotiations with Lille for the transfer of Pépé “I don’t what was going on at the barbecue or if the executives were drunk but they made the decision to offer 80M based on a rumour unbelievable, no wonder Lille were open to a structured payment plan with around 30M as a down payment when Napoli were offering around 35M in total!
yep, we mugged ourselves right off there.
Lille even said at the time of the transfer that it was the largest offer they received by a fair margin.
They also went on to say that they tried to poke Pepe in the ”right direction” and his agent even said that it wasnt the best financial deal for the player but the one with the best prospects for his career.
Well what else can we say – it must have been some BBQ if a tight fisted bunch of executives agreed to part with 80m for a player that was worth 40 at the most
There’s obviously lack of control from Arsenal owner. Kroenke seems the type of owner who leaves everything under his employees and expects everything to work well without his supervision, just because he’s been paying them handsomely
No employee will put in extra efforts if the employee isn’t supervised well and if he thinks he’s highly replaceable. This applies to all employees under Kroenke at Arsenal, including the executives, directors, managers and players
If I were Kroenke, I’d make sure nobody can stay in comfort zone without showing progress. Now Kroenke is paying for his negligence and laziness, while dragging the fans with him
A single mistake like this can take us back almost 2 transfer windows.
How are we ever going to succeed when there are such decisions made by the executives 🙁
I would happily sell him for half his amount and reinvest. Don’t think we’ll ever see a better version of him and even if we will, it won’t be worth 72mils.
Sell him, since he’s shown his stupid decisions too many times. On a side note, Arsenal have bad tendency in recruiting new players
As a comparison, Klopp recruited players who were highly underrated by many people. Such as Wijnaldum from Newcastle, Robertson from Hull and Jota from Wolves
Klopp seems to prefer players who are tenacious, excellent in duels/ one-on-one situations and have EPL experience. Whereas Arsenal prefer to recruit hyped players from other leagues and the ones who are highly marketable
I do not think that the owner is not willing to put up cash or authorise the purchase of players. As an owner, who we all accept has little knowledge of English football, he has put in place a management team who are responsible for financial stability of the club including the buying and selling of players. We have spent around 250 million on players, some of which, with hindsight was spent badly. There is not the slightest chance that we could sell Pepe or would even want to at this time. The current theme that we are chasing this player and that player, at the cost of 20-40 million is nonsense. The management is concentrating on minimising the impact of Covid on the revenue. Common sense should tell us that they are still paying all players and staff with very little coming in. So to sell Pepe ,which would be at a considerable loss, is not going to happen.
If Kroenke is too lazy to deal with the nitty-gritty of supervising his directors/ managers/ executives himself and if he doesn’t know anything about EPL, he should’ve sold Arsenal. Spending hundreds of millions without UCL and major trophies is a very bad investment
Directors/ managers/ players came and left Arsenal, but the owner is still the same. Kroenke is the only one who can destroy the complacency culture at the club, if he’s not too lazy to push his employees
No one will buy pepe for 30 m .
Let’s not kid ourselves, this is another mustafi situation.
We just have to take the L and move on , hopefully he might come good ltr on .
OT. Atm pepe is actually being scapegoated , the problem we have at Arsenal is that we have no pattern of play that allows our players flourish.
Even if we have prime messi, he’ll struggle at Arsenal.
Arteta needs to figure out a style of play asap .
IF Arteta can’t maximise his potential, then he should be cashed in. Pepe will be a monster under Wenger and I see a lot of potential in Pepe. Pepe should not be made a scapegoat for current Arsenal’s problems. It’s just simple