Should Arsenal cash in on Nketiah with West Ham interested?

West Ham interested in Arsenal striker

West Ham are keen to bolster their center-forward options and are considering a move for the Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, according to the Daily Star.

The Londoners were desperate to sign a back-up striker for the injury prone Michail Antonio in the winter transfer window but failed with their endeavors.

David Moyes is believed to favor a move for an energetic center-forward who can press from the get-go. Thus, The Hammers’ believe the addition of the England U21 top scorer Nketiah can boost their striker options to great effect. And given that he is homegrown, it makes the deal even more enticing.

Arsenal are believed to value the 21-year-old around 20 million, but his value will drop with every passing week as his contract expires at the end of next season.

As a result, the South London club can get their target for a cut-price deal this summer. Arsenal are also believed to be open to offers for Nketiah. Edu has a great deal of work to do this summer. Mikel Arteta wants a smaller squad that it currently has, and as a consequence Nketiah has been transfer listed along with other Hale End graduates such as Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland Niles.

The former Chelsea academy player has 12 goals in 60 appearances for Arsenal’s first-team.

Should Arsenal cash in on Nketiah? Or be a little more patient?

Yash Bisht