Should Arsenal cash in on Nketiah with West Ham interested?

West Ham interested in Arsenal striker
West Ham are keen to bolster their center-forward options and are considering a move for the Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, according to the Daily Star.
The Londoners were desperate to sign a back-up striker for the injury prone Michail Antonio in the winter transfer window but failed with their endeavors.
David Moyes is believed to favor a move for an energetic center-forward who can press from the get-go. Thus, The Hammers’ believe the addition of the England U21 top scorer Nketiah can boost their striker options to great effect. And given that he is homegrown, it makes the deal even more enticing.
Arsenal are believed to value the 21-year-old around 20 million, but his value will drop with every passing week as his contract expires at the end of next season.
As a result, the South London club can get their target for a cut-price deal this summer. Arsenal are also believed to be open to offers for Nketiah. Edu has a great deal of work to do this summer. Mikel Arteta wants a smaller squad that it currently has, and as a consequence Nketiah has been transfer listed along with other Hale End graduates such as Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland Niles.
The former Chelsea academy player has 12 goals in 60 appearances for Arsenal’s first-team.
Should Arsenal cash in on Nketiah? Or be a little more patient?
Yash Bisht
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hundred percent and we should keep Balogun
I’d take 12 mil right now, get it done please.
Yash Bisht……..Where is it confirmed that Nketiah, Nelson, Willock and AMN have been put on the transfer list by Arsenal, as its news to me?
My thoughts exactly, where is this so called transfer list? I do agree that Arteta will need to make significant reductions to his over 21 squad. At the end of the season all players born 1999 or earlier (thus needing to be named or unregistered for EPL duty) will need to be reduced from the current 35. Some will go naturally as their loans will end or their permanent contracts will expire. Also some will enter their final year.
But there is no evidence to say there is a transfer list, let’s not forget the players you are naming are all homegrown, meaning we would be heavily overloaded once again with non-homegrown players
Certainly not, he is a good young upcoming player and we have many more youngsters also, who are only getting better. Why does he keep buying new older players , when he has the best in our young players and stop wasting money should be only when he needs to. He does not seem to be giving them enough chances
Agree with this comment too, however Arteta has tried to balance the need to win a trophy, whilst chasing a European place. Personally I would have loved him to retain Balogun, but as I understand it he has now been placed on Gardening leave, he can obviously still agree a deal with the club or a foreign club. But he has made it clear he has no intention 9f doing so. This leads me to believe he has already been tapped up by another Premier League team. Arsenal will have to hope for a fair deal at the tribunals.
As for what we will need in the summer, reduction of numbers will be imperative. No less than 10 players (born 1999 or before) need to move on just to get us down to the 25. The favourites will be Luiz, Odegarrd, Ceballos, Ryan, Oluwu, Bola and Iliev as all will be out of contract in June. Players like Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Elneny, Kolasinac, Lacazette, Nketiah, Sheaf and Osei-Tutu will all be entering their final year.
There I have just named 16 that are most likely to depart this summer and I have not even included players like Balogun and Okonkwo who are under 21 and others like Torreira and Guendozi who look destined to leave.
If Nketiah doesn’t dedicate this summer to building strength, then yes sell. If he can get stronger though, we should definitely keep him as that’s what is really holding him back. Too easily pushed around.