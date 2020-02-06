Arsenal would be justified in breaking their own new transfer policy

Arsenal should not stick rigidly to their transfer policy.

Next summer will be an important one for Arsenal with the Gunners set to make some key signings and it is also expected to be Mikel Arteta’s first major transfer window.

Apart from signing new players, Arsenal is expected to also sell some of their current squad to make funds available for Mikel Arteta to use in the transfer market.

One player who could leave next summer is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Arsenal captain is entering the final 12 months of his Arsenal deal when this season ends and he hasn’t shown any willingness to extend his current terms.

The board would ideally want to extend his stay and he remains one of the best scorers in the world, replacing him would also be a tall order.

However, Aubameyang seems to have his heart elsewhere as he looks to at least compete in the Champions League.

If the Gabonese attacker decides not to extend his stay beyond next summer, should Arsenal look for a buyer? I don’t think so.

If Arsenal is serious about challenging for the title or returning to the Champions League after next season, I think they have to keep hold of Aubameyang.

Even if they lose him for nothing after next season, if he manages to fire them back into the Champions League they would be justified in their action.

The clubs Transfer policy is supposedly not to allow that to happen but the cost of not getting back into the champions league continues to mount, it would almost certainly be a cheaper option to lose Aubameyang for free than to once again fail to qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

It is, of course, fraught with risk but one I think the club should take.

An article from Jacob B