Should Arsenal challenge Man United for Mohammed Kudus?

f you were to name some of the standout playmakers who won your heart in the Qatar World Cup, I’m sure Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus would be one of them.

Although many expected Thomas Partey to be the man to “carry” Ghana in Qatar, the Ajax forward made it his duty. You may be wondering, “Why am I feeding you information about the 22-year-old?”

Here is why: According to many reports, including AS in Spain, Man United could sign him from Ajax for 45 million euros this winter. Surely the Gunners are likely to be more attractive to the Ajax star.

Whereas Arsenal are in the best position to win the Premier League, as they are top of the league, 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City after 17 league games. They must match or better Man City’s results, but to do so, they must inject some quality into their squad, as the Pep-led side is far superior in terms of quality.

Kudus’ signing could add this quality, as he is very versatile, he could be an option in attacking midfield on the wings, or he could even be the Jesus cover that Arteta has been after.

However, Arteta will have to act quickly if he wants to add Kudus to his squad, as he is also wanted by other top clubs.

With Partey already an influential figure at the Emirates, Kudus may find it easier to adapt here with his international team-mate…

Daniel O

