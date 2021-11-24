Should Arsenal compromise on a two year contract for Lacazette?

Why won’t Arsenal offer Lacazette more than a year contract? By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello everyone. Hope you doing good? I read through the internet yesterday, and I saw a story that may have revealed why Arsenal has decided not to enter further contract negotiations with their French striker, Alexander Lacazette until the summer.

Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette has not been impressed by Arsenal’s reluctance to enter talks over a new contract, according to The Sun

The English news site claims that Arsenal are not willing to discuss a long-term deal and would prefer a simple twelve-month extension, which apparently Lacazette doesn’t seem happy with.

It seems to me here that Lacazette was made an offer, and when he turned it down, Arsenal decided to lay back and wait till the summer, before they negotiate with him again. If this is the case, then I feel Arsenal didn’t do right. Lacazette is an important player in the club and has served the club dutifully. All he deserves is for the club to show him that they need him. I can’t really say what happens behind the scenes, but if what I read is true, then I need to implore the club to open renegotiations with Lacazette and offer him something that would make him feel wanted.

Lacazette may have turned down Arsenal’s initial approach because he wants a contract that he won’t need to be renegotiated every summer. He probably wants stability in his career, and won’t want to spend every summer thinking about where he will be playing football the next season.