Should Arsenal compromise and take £30 million from Marseille for Nketiah?

Is Arsenal’s £40 million asking price for Eddie Nketiah too high, and will a suitor be willing to pay it? That is a question that most people would ask after reading the recent news about the Hale End Graduate.

According to reports, Marseille’s new manager, Roberto De Zerbi, who last season was at Brighton, wants Nketiah to come and lead his assault next season. Marseille is reportedly willing to submit a £20 million bid to Arsenal in order to test their commitment to keeping the wantaway striker. According to Teamtalk, Arsenal will reject the deal, preferring a £40 million bid for the striker.

Surely Arsenal is asking a lot for a player who has only six goals and three assists in 37 games. Yes, the 24-year-old still has three years left on his £100k-per-week deal, but given his not-so-headline-grabbing stats, would someone pay £40 million for his services?

According to Transfermarkt , Nketiah is worth £25 million. I believe we can compromise and obtain up to £30 million for Nketiah, which is a favorable offer. It is no secret that the player wants to leave, and Arsenal, as a club, is eager to sell him. Given Nketiah’s status as an academy product, it goes without saying that the revenues from his sale will be considered pure profit for Arsenal.

