Arsenal should not listen to any offers for Aubameyang

Barcelona are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the coming window.

The Catalan giants are expecting to be without Sergio Aguero for at least three months due to a heart condition, and Barcelona now believe they may have to invest in a new strike-option in January.

The former Manchester City striker has only managed two starts in La Liga since joining on a free transfer in the summer due to various other injury issues, and his new issues with his heart may mean that he could well be forced onto the sidelines with a new line of problems.

With Luuk De Jong failing to prove as adequate back-up in front of goal, Barcelona president is now expected to sanction a bid to bring in a new option in January, and Aubameyang is reported by El Nacional to be a possible target.

I’m in two minds as to whether we could realistically consider his sale however.

While I believe fans would be open to cashing in while we target a refreshing overhaul of our frontline, should we be in contention for a place in the top four then we simply cannot disrupt that come January.

Auba is our captain, and is playing like one so far this season. His exit would be a major disruption to our progress this season, but at the same time, this could well be our last chance to cash-in on his signature, while the player himself has previously admitted to an interest in joining Barcelona. Even so, you wouldn’t expect his head to be turned in January, not enough to see his performance level drop off, but that could of course be another risk that we have to deal with.

There is also the fact that our striker will already be departing for the AFCON early in 2022, and that could already move to disrupt our progress regardless of whether Barca come calling or not.

Would anyone be shocked if we accepted an offer for Auba?

Patrick