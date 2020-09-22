Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Should Arsenal consider experienced German’s signature? (Opinion)

Arsenal are strongly believed to be keen on at least one more central midfielder in the current window, and Sami Khedira‘s signature could well prove to be a clever option.

The former German international is believed to be surplus to requirements this season, with Football Italia claiming a severence package is being lined up by Juventus.

Khedira hasn’t featured for the Old Lady in the league since last November, and his only appearance since then was as a substitute in the Coppa Italia semi-final with AC Milan.

New manager Andrea Pirlo is keen on freshening up his squad, and has also terminated the contract of Gonzalo Higuain who had a year left on his deal, who has since joined Inter Miami.

Sky Germany (via Goal) Paris Saint-Germain are linked with a move for the 33 year-old, but I don’t see why we couldn’t make our own offer.

Arsenal have made some shrewd signings already this summer, with both Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian both hitting the ground running, and while it would be great to see one of Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar come in this summer, the finances following the Coronavirus pandemic don’t appear comfortable.

Options in midfield wouldn’t be the worst thing to have, especially given our struggles last term, and Khedira could well prove to be a shrewd buy given his vast experience and ability.

Khedira is credited with 21 goals and nine assists from his 99 Serie A appearances, and any kind of form even close to that would be a vast improvement on last year’s Arsenal midfielders.

Should Arsenal consider Khedira as a short-term option if we struggle to land our other targets?

Patrick

  1. Val says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    He’s past it now, no thanks

  2. Grandad says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    In a word, no.

    1. Trudeau says:
      September 22, 2020 at 2:28 pm

      Khedira and Ozil? Get the BFG to come out of retirement and we can get the band back together.

      Solid pass on this one please.

  3. Chibankz says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Utter madness

    1. Thomo says:
      September 22, 2020 at 2:32 pm

      Your kidding righ, maybe about 4 year’s ago but he was always injury prone then

  4. GunneRay says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    He’s surplus for a reason..

    I will take Partey please!

  5. Sean Williams says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Noooooooooooo…..Arghhhhh. NO.

  6. Eddie says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    How do you even consider this a good option for Arsenal that you had to write it?

  7. ACE says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Pair him Benzema and perhaps
    Rabiot and call it a day. 😁😂

    Any chance the following might
    happen before the window closes?

    Bellerin—£30M to Barca. If Semedo
    completes his Switch to Wolves
    will the Catalan giants come
    calling?

    Mustafi—to Lazio for £10-13M

    Balogun—to SU for £8M with
    first rights or performance based
    add one to raise the initial fee?

    Socratis—£3M to Napoli

    CC—initial £5M loan with
    obligation to buy for £12M either
    in January or by end of the season

    Giendouzu—£5M loan to Villareal

    Torreria—£8M loan fee to AM

    Kola—3M loan to some BL club.

    Add Emi’s £18M to the above deals
    and Arsenal would have roughly
    £90M to earmark toward possible
    additions.

    Wouldnt Partey and Aouar cost
    around that sum?

    I concede that’s ALOT of business
    to conduct in less than 2 weeks
    but the numbers themselves are
    doable for Arsenal.

  8. AFCam says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    don’t be silly now

  9. Sue says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Oh not him again!! No!!

