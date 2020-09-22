Should Arsenal consider experienced German’s signature? (Opinion)

Arsenal are strongly believed to be keen on at least one more central midfielder in the current window, and Sami Khedira‘s signature could well prove to be a clever option.
The former German international is believed to be surplus to requirements this season, with Football Italia claiming a severence package is being lined up by Juventus.
Khedira hasn’t featured for the Old Lady in the league since last November, and his only appearance since then was as a substitute in the Coppa Italia semi-final with AC Milan.
New manager Andrea Pirlo is keen on freshening up his squad, and has also terminated the contract of Gonzalo Higuain who had a year left on his deal, who has since joined Inter Miami.
Sky Germany (via Goal) Paris Saint-Germain are linked with a move for the 33 year-old, but I don’t see why we couldn’t make our own offer.
Arsenal have made some shrewd signings already this summer, with both Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian both hitting the ground running, and while it would be great to see one of Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar come in this summer, the finances following the Coronavirus pandemic don’t appear comfortable.
Options in midfield wouldn’t be the worst thing to have, especially given our struggles last term, and Khedira could well prove to be a shrewd buy given his vast experience and ability.
Khedira is credited with 21 goals and nine assists from his 99 Serie A appearances, and any kind of form even close to that would be a vast improvement on last year’s Arsenal midfielders.
Should Arsenal consider Khedira as a short-term option if we struggle to land our other targets?
Patrick
He’s past it now, no thanks
In a word, no.
Khedira and Ozil? Get the BFG to come out of retirement and we can get the band back together.
Solid pass on this one please.
Utter madness
Your kidding righ, maybe about 4 year’s ago but he was always injury prone then
He’s surplus for a reason..
I will take Partey please!
Noooooooooooo…..Arghhhhh. NO.
How do you even consider this a good option for Arsenal that you had to write it?
Pair him Benzema and perhaps
Rabiot and call it a day. 😁😂
Any chance the following might
happen before the window closes?
Bellerin—£30M to Barca. If Semedo
completes his Switch to Wolves
will the Catalan giants come
calling?
Mustafi—to Lazio for £10-13M
Balogun—to SU for £8M with
first rights or performance based
add one to raise the initial fee?
Socratis—£3M to Napoli
CC—initial £5M loan with
obligation to buy for £12M either
in January or by end of the season
Giendouzu—£5M loan to Villareal
Torreria—£8M loan fee to AM
Kola—3M loan to some BL club.
Add Emi’s £18M to the above deals
and Arsenal would have roughly
£90M to earmark toward possible
additions.
Wouldnt Partey and Aouar cost
around that sum?
I concede that’s ALOT of business
to conduct in less than 2 weeks
but the numbers themselves are
doable for Arsenal.
don’t be silly now
Oh not him again!! No!!