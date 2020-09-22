Should Arsenal consider experienced German’s signature? (Opinion)

Arsenal are strongly believed to be keen on at least one more central midfielder in the current window, and Sami Khedira‘s signature could well prove to be a clever option.

The former German international is believed to be surplus to requirements this season, with Football Italia claiming a severence package is being lined up by Juventus.

Khedira hasn’t featured for the Old Lady in the league since last November, and his only appearance since then was as a substitute in the Coppa Italia semi-final with AC Milan.

New manager Andrea Pirlo is keen on freshening up his squad, and has also terminated the contract of Gonzalo Higuain who had a year left on his deal, who has since joined Inter Miami.

Sky Germany (via Goal) Paris Saint-Germain are linked with a move for the 33 year-old, but I don’t see why we couldn’t make our own offer.

Arsenal have made some shrewd signings already this summer, with both Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian both hitting the ground running, and while it would be great to see one of Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar come in this summer, the finances following the Coronavirus pandemic don’t appear comfortable.

Options in midfield wouldn’t be the worst thing to have, especially given our struggles last term, and Khedira could well prove to be a shrewd buy given his vast experience and ability.

Khedira is credited with 21 goals and nine assists from his 99 Serie A appearances, and any kind of form even close to that would be a vast improvement on last year’s Arsenal midfielders.

Should Arsenal consider Khedira as a short-term option if we struggle to land our other targets?

Patrick