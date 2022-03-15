Chelsea are very-much the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons at present, with sanctions having plundered the club into disrepute, and their best players are being linked with moves, but should Arsenal look to take advantage of that with a move for their strikers?

The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January, while both of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are into the final months of their current contracts, which if the latter duo both leave would leave them without a single senior striker going into the new season.

Even if Laca does end up signing a new deal, we would still be expected to bring in another option to play through the middle ahead of the new term, and it would be no shock if Chelsea were to let one of their current options go.

The Blues are currently under sanctions, and Roman Abramovich is expected to be replaced as owner before the end of the campaign, meaning and let’s be honest, the new ownership is likely to want to stamp their authority on the squad, and what better way to do that they to replace one or both of Romelu Lukaku or Timo Werner.

While nobody doubts the ability of the pair, neither has really hit the numbers in front of goal as they would have expected, with Thomas Tuchel seemingly tasking his entire team with scoring goals as opposed to focussing on feeding the ball to the strikers, and from comments we have heard from Lukaku especially, his heart doesn’t appear to be in the task in hand.

With the way that our team plays, I think we could profit from either option. Werner can operate similarly to Lacazette or Firmino in interchanging and opening up spaces for our other players, even if he isn’t to find his prolific goal-scoring boots that he left with RB Leipzig, while Lukaku can operate as our target man with a keen eye for goal.

I personally believe that either would be a huge boost to our front line if we could make it happen, but in all honesty, I can only see the club being willing to try for the German option if Lacazette was to leave, with him still representing as someone who could potentially increase in value in the coming years.

Would you be happy to see either arrive at the Emirates? Do you think the club would consider them?

