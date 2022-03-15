Chelsea are very-much the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons at present, with sanctions having plundered the club into disrepute, and their best players are being linked with moves, but should Arsenal look to take advantage of that with a move for their strikers?
The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January, while both of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are into the final months of their current contracts, which if the latter duo both leave would leave them without a single senior striker going into the new season.
Even if Laca does end up signing a new deal, we would still be expected to bring in another option to play through the middle ahead of the new term, and it would be no shock if Chelsea were to let one of their current options go.
The Blues are currently under sanctions, and Roman Abramovich is expected to be replaced as owner before the end of the campaign, meaning and let’s be honest, the new ownership is likely to want to stamp their authority on the squad, and what better way to do that they to replace one or both of Romelu Lukaku or Timo Werner.
While nobody doubts the ability of the pair, neither has really hit the numbers in front of goal as they would have expected, with Thomas Tuchel seemingly tasking his entire team with scoring goals as opposed to focussing on feeding the ball to the strikers, and from comments we have heard from Lukaku especially, his heart doesn’t appear to be in the task in hand.
With the way that our team plays, I think we could profit from either option. Werner can operate similarly to Lacazette or Firmino in interchanging and opening up spaces for our other players, even if he isn’t to find his prolific goal-scoring boots that he left with RB Leipzig, while Lukaku can operate as our target man with a keen eye for goal.
I personally believe that either would be a huge boost to our front line if we could make it happen, but in all honesty, I can only see the club being willing to try for the German option if Lacazette was to leave, with him still representing as someone who could potentially increase in value in the coming years.
Would you be happy to see either arrive at the Emirates? Do you think the club would consider them?
Patrick
Had Werner been able to play false nine like Lacazette and Firmino, Chelsea wouldn’t have signed Lukaku or played Havertz in that position. In my opinion, Werner prefers to cut inside from the left wing like Aubameyang
If we could poach one Chelsea attacker, my first choice would be Havertz and the second one would be Lukaku. Since Chelsea can’t even sell their players, we’d better forget it and look for cheaper attackers like Adeyemi
If we are ready to spend big we can still get good CF in England though won’t come cheap.
Yes, it’s safer to sign a CF in England. After missing out on Abraham, I predict Arsenal will be after Calvert-Lewin if Everton get relegated
Huge, huge gamble. So therefore I would say no thanks.
I wouldn’t want Lukaku even if they paid us. He’s really a flop. Scores goals sometimes but it will end up like Aubameyang just doin to little for our over all play. I really believe that Lukaku was a downgrade on Giroud for Chelsea.
If we are going to raid them for anyone it should be Gallagher…yes I know we are well covered in that area but the guy is brilliant.
Using false 9 is becoming a trend nowadays and it give fruitful of results too. Most of the goals scored in PL this season is not from an out and out striker. I think we would need a forward who is fast and can play from either side who have an eye to the goal.
Any suggestions?
Joao Felix without a question
Joao Felix would fit the false 9 role perfectly but Athletico would ask for a Kings ransom having bought him for €140M themselves. Osimehn is another however Napoli’s president is difficult to deal with, so that leads me to Darwin Nunez who would be in our Price range at £40-£50M.
Lukaku, poor hold up play. Werner not clinical enough so we should pass on both of them. Darwin nunez +Origi as backup striker would be shrew business and maybe keep Balogun as third striker.
I have thought for a while that Patrick Bamford would fit into what we are building, I believe that he would fit in well with the current squad
If Laca were to leave, which I think he will, Bamford could be someone to look at, the change in circumstances at Leeds may help with availability
However in addition we would also need an Auba replacement as well in the summer, someone more of an out and out goalscorer, but who can also put himself about a bit and work hard for the team