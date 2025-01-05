Should Arsenal consider sacking Arteta if we have another trophyless season?

Mikel Arteta may be edging closer to another season without securing a Premier League title, as Arsenal failed to close the gap on Liverpool following their draw against Brighton.
Liverpool currently sit five points ahead of the Gunners and have played two games fewer, leaving Arsenal with an increasingly uphill battle. While Arsenal remain in contention for silverware in other competitions, including the League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League, the chances of lifting the Premier League trophy now appear slim.
Arsenal will soon contest their Carabao Cup semi-final to fight for a place in the final, and they are still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup. However, their Premier League hopes now largely depend on Liverpool faltering. If Liverpool beat Manchester United today and win their games in hand, the title race could effectively be over for Arsenal.
Should Liverpool secure the title, it would mark an impressive achievement for manager Arne Slot in his first season in charge. In contrast, Arteta, now in his fifth year as Arsenal manager, would once again fall short of delivering the Premier League crown to the Emirates.
The frustrations among some Arsenal supporters have already begun to surface. According to Football Insider, a section of fans voiced their discontent after the Brighton result, with some even calling for Arteta’s departure. They are seeking a manager who can deliver trophies more consistently and immediately.
While Arsenal have shown improvement under Arteta, questions remain about his ability to convert progress into tangible success. In football, managers are ultimately judged by the trophies they win, and fans are becoming restless after several near misses.
Arteta’s future could hinge on Arsenal’s performance in other competitions this season. Success in the League Cup, FA Cup, or Champions League may be enough to appease the doubters, but failing to add more silverware to the cabinet could lead to increased calls for change. For now, the Spaniard must rally his team and focus on making the most of the opportunities that remain.
No big trophy and he should do the right thing and walk if he loves the club as much as he makes out ,no way the club will sack him after given him a brand new massive pay rise (idiotic)and the nonsensical spiel the club spun the fans with that process talk.
It will be 5 and half years at seasons end with one trophy won with the players he gave away ,I’ve personally not seen anything special from him and he’s certainly no magician,all I’ve seen is him copy peps way of playing and spent an absolute fortune along the way and made the squad defensively heavy which as now come back to haunt us .
I’ll take that all back if he claws Liverpool back or we win the CL but …….
Trophyless might justify a sacking, but I doubt that winning any of the other three would not save his job. Even winning the much-derided League Cup would be OK with the Kroenkes so long as we qualify for another season’s Champions League.
Jax,
I think only Saka and Martinelli were around when the FACup was won in 2020 with the rest not having experienced a trophy win as a group. Now that the team has become more competitive again there has been – understandably – an expectation that Arteta should attach more importance to winning a trophy, not just the league trophy which he has concentrated on.
SueP,
You can add Tierney to the list I believe.😉👍
Oh, if Arsenal go trophyless this year or season, Arteta’s head must roll.
If we sack arteta who do we then hire in his place… lol fans are silly sometimes.
Plenty of managers that could do a job ,just as to be a good fit ,it’s not rocket science,and if doesn’t work you move on again .
You really think there are no better managers out there and Arteta is the only one .
Lol fans are silly sometimes.
Dan Kit,
Well put.
Yes I think arsenal need a change in management because they have not won any trophies for a long time .they need a very experienced manager who knows the game inside and out and knows what players he wants
Of course we need to sack everyone involved, but should start with all the muppets in our fanbase. Mediocre fans deserves a mediocre club. COYG 🔴⚪️
Yes, I think he’s done a very good job overall, brought some respect back to the club, but he’s had enough time now and it’s looking less and less likely he’ll bring a title. Imo we should be looking at potential replacements now, and expect to make a change in the summer.
I think arteta has helped to create excellent foundations to build from, and deserves enormous credit for that, but we need something different to make the most of it.
Now as you know I’m one of Arteta’s biggest detractors on this forum.
If we don’t win a trophy this season, then at the very least Arteta has some big questions to answer and decisions to make.
And if he doe’s neither, then if the club’s owners have a back bone, (which I very much doubt they do), they need to make the decision for him.