Should Arsenal consider sacking Arteta if we have another trophyless season?

Mikel Arteta may be edging closer to another season without securing a Premier League title, as Arsenal failed to close the gap on Liverpool following their draw against Brighton.

Liverpool currently sit five points ahead of the Gunners and have played two games fewer, leaving Arsenal with an increasingly uphill battle. While Arsenal remain in contention for silverware in other competitions, including the League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League, the chances of lifting the Premier League trophy now appear slim.

Arsenal will soon contest their Carabao Cup semi-final to fight for a place in the final, and they are still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup. However, their Premier League hopes now largely depend on Liverpool faltering. If Liverpool beat Manchester United today and win their games in hand, the title race could effectively be over for Arsenal.

Should Liverpool secure the title, it would mark an impressive achievement for manager Arne Slot in his first season in charge. In contrast, Arteta, now in his fifth year as Arsenal manager, would once again fall short of delivering the Premier League crown to the Emirates.

The frustrations among some Arsenal supporters have already begun to surface. According to Football Insider, a section of fans voiced their discontent after the Brighton result, with some even calling for Arteta’s departure. They are seeking a manager who can deliver trophies more consistently and immediately.

While Arsenal have shown improvement under Arteta, questions remain about his ability to convert progress into tangible success. In football, managers are ultimately judged by the trophies they win, and fans are becoming restless after several near misses.

Arteta’s future could hinge on Arsenal’s performance in other competitions this season. Success in the League Cup, FA Cup, or Champions League may be enough to appease the doubters, but failing to add more silverware to the cabinet could lead to increased calls for change. For now, the Spaniard must rally his team and focus on making the most of the opportunities that remain.

