Should Arsenal consider selling Alexandre Lacazette in the summer?

Arsenal should sell Alexandre Lacazette so they can fund summer transfer.

Alexandre Lacazette has struggled to start league games recently and the emergence of Eddie Nketiah means that the Frenchman’s future at the Emirates must be in some doubt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains an undisputed starter at Arsenal and that leaves Nketiah and Lacazette fighting for the remaining striker spot.

Nketiah has given a good account of himself since he came back from Leeds and I believe he is a star for the future.

It would be risky to sell a player of Lacazette’s quality, but I reckon that it would be worth the risk if we can keep hold of Aubameyang.

Aubameyang should be given a new deal and I also believe that Lacazette can be replaced on the team sheet by Nketiah.

Money from the sale of Lacazette should be used to strengthen other parts of the team like the midfield and defence.

Gabriel Martinelli offers another attacking option and I think that he and Eddie Nketiah could lead the Arsenal attack for years to come.

A strikers job is to score goals and Lacazette is simply not doing that on a consistent basis and a club like Arsenal cannot afford to carry a player that is not delivering.

Arsenal will most likely not have the funds required to bring in a top-quality player in the summer without selling one of it’s most valuable assets and Lacazette does still retain some value in terms of a potential transfer fee.

So, yes, Arsenal should sell Lacazette in the summer.

An article by Ime