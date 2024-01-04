Should Arsenal consider selling Trossard to raise our transfer kitty?

Mikel Arteta may have to sell some of his players to make room for reinforcements at Arsenal in January.

The Gunners are apparently nearing the limit of their FFP constraints, hinting that it may be difficult to complete some of their important moves this winter without sensational exits.

Arsenal can sell and earn realistic transfer prices for a variety of excellent players, such as Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior, Eddie Nketiah, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Although not linked with an exit, I have one player in mind whom Mikel Arteta should sell and raise a good amount to supplement his winter transfer kitty. Leandro Trossard is this player. (Before you bash me, hear me out).

The 29-year-old has been at the Emirates for a year and has yet to secure a place in Arteta’s starting 11. Yes, he has delivered in front of goal sometimes, and his assist numbers are excellent. But if he can’t persuade Arteta to drop anyone for him, his quality isn’t as top-notch as it should be.

In recent weeks, Leandro Trossard has failed to impress when brought on as a substitute to play as a left winger. He lacks the enthusiasm Martinelli provides on the left side of the attack. Trossard has similarly struggled to shine in the left-sided No. 8 role that was available to him; game after game, it appears Havertz has nailed the spot as his own. I’m not sure about you, but I believe Trossard’s best position at Arsenal is as a false nine but the Gunners are expected to sign a clinical striker.

Though many people might be opposed to cashing in on the Belgian, I believe it could be a good option. On Arsenal’s left wing, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson can all be excellent backups for Martinelli, while Fabio Vieira can also serve as Havertz’s backup as the left-sided No. 8.

Trossard is a sellable asset and I believe Arsenal should sell him. What do you think?

