Should Arsenal consider signing free agents following Havertz’s injury?

Kai Havertz’s injury has thrust Arsenal into an injury crisis, and the situation could worsen if another attacking player sustains an injury. The Gunners are already missing key players, including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli, as they travelled to Dubai for warm-weather training.
Saka is working hard to recover and return to action as soon as possible, but for now, he remains unavailable. The addition of Havertz to the injury list only compounds the issue, leaving Mikel Arteta with fewer attacking options. The Gunners now find themselves in a precarious position, and the lack of depth in attack could prove costly if the situation doesn’t improve.
In light of these injuries, it is expected that Raheem Sterling will receive more game time in the coming weeks. However, since his arrival at the Emirates in the summer, Sterling has struggled to make a significant impact in the first team. His form has been underwhelming, and his increased involvement in the team presents an opportunity for him to finally prove his worth.
Given the current circumstances, Arsenal fans would have hoped the club would make an effort to bolster the squad. There are numerous free agents available, many of whom could provide valuable depth to the team for the remainder of the season. However, according to a report on Metro Sport, Mikel Arteta’s side is not currently planning to recruit free agents.
The report claims that Arsenal is instead opting to trust the players they currently have at their disposal. There has been no discussion about signing any free agents in the immediate future, with Arteta and the club’s management confident in their existing squad’s ability to weather the storm.
At this stage of the season, Arsenal desperately needs reinforcements. With several key attackers sidelined, the pressure is mounting, and the club’s title challenge could falter if they do not add fresh faces to their ranks. Without any additional support, Arsenal may find it increasingly difficult to maintain their momentum and keep up with the competition.
It’s no wonder that Arsenal is not looking for free agents as unsigned players are most likely to be rubbish.
It’s better then 0
Even if it’s someone to bring on so someone can have a rest
Dan,
When asked in his press conference would he have signed a player knowing what he knows now, Arteta’s response was no.
That tells you all you need to know about him. 🙄🤦♂️
If it’s true that the club are not looking at free agents, it makes me wonder what has to happen before this manager actually deems it time to get a striker.
I’ve noted Jax’s comment regarding if there free agents they must be rubbish. While in some case’s that may be true, I believe that will not always be the case.
Surely it’s better to have a striker than not have one at all. And with the current situation it wouldn’t be much of a risk to bring in a player until the end of the season. With the season going down hill fast, there really isn’t much to lose.
And there is the outside chance that if the club did bring in said free agent, who’s to say that he could actually perform and help the team.
If the team by the end of the season don’t win anything, then you just thank the said free agent and move on to the summer transfer window.
By which time who knows, Arteta may actually realize that the club needs a striker amongst other attacking options.
When Martinelli got injured I thought would it be ego from the club
Sign a free agent and it’s like admitting they messed up
When Havertz went as well I thought maybe that was enough to spin as okay we lost 2
Will do article on who’s free
I do think Saka is PR
Who are all these free agents as it’s difficult to make a reasoned comment without knowing who they are?
GB
Diego Costa & ex-Gunner Carlos Vega are available.
Carlos Vela