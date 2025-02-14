Should Arsenal consider signing free agents following Havertz’s injury?

Kai Havertz’s injury has thrust Arsenal into an injury crisis, and the situation could worsen if another attacking player sustains an injury. The Gunners are already missing key players, including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli, as they travelled to Dubai for warm-weather training.

Saka is working hard to recover and return to action as soon as possible, but for now, he remains unavailable. The addition of Havertz to the injury list only compounds the issue, leaving Mikel Arteta with fewer attacking options. The Gunners now find themselves in a precarious position, and the lack of depth in attack could prove costly if the situation doesn’t improve.

In light of these injuries, it is expected that Raheem Sterling will receive more game time in the coming weeks. However, since his arrival at the Emirates in the summer, Sterling has struggled to make a significant impact in the first team. His form has been underwhelming, and his increased involvement in the team presents an opportunity for him to finally prove his worth.

Given the current circumstances, Arsenal fans would have hoped the club would make an effort to bolster the squad. There are numerous free agents available, many of whom could provide valuable depth to the team for the remainder of the season. However, according to a report on Metro Sport, Mikel Arteta’s side is not currently planning to recruit free agents.

The report claims that Arsenal is instead opting to trust the players they currently have at their disposal. There has been no discussion about signing any free agents in the immediate future, with Arteta and the club’s management confident in their existing squad’s ability to weather the storm.

At this stage of the season, Arsenal desperately needs reinforcements. With several key attackers sidelined, the pressure is mounting, and the club’s title challenge could falter if they do not add fresh faces to their ranks. Without any additional support, Arsenal may find it increasingly difficult to maintain their momentum and keep up with the competition.