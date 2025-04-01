Should Arsenal consider signing in-form Crystal Palace man?

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been one of the standout strikers in the Premier League this season, scoring 12 goals in 27 league appearances. The Frenchman’s form has made it difficult for Eddie Nketiah to secure game time at Crystal Palace, and there are growing expectations that Mateta may leave the club when the current season concludes.

Manchester United has been linked with a move for Mateta for several months, and now Arsenal have also emerged as a potential suitor. The Gunners are one of the top clubs actively seeking a striker and are eager to ensure they bring in the right player to bolster their attacking options.

While several high-profile players are currently on Arsenal’s radar, Mateta represents a more affordable option, which could make him an attractive proposition for the club. His goalscoring ability in the Premier League this season has turned heads, and many believe he could be a valuable addition to the squad.

Former footballer Ally McCoist believes Mateta would be an ideal target for Arsenal, as he has already proven his worth in the Premier League. Speaking to Football Insider, McCoist said:

“Is he worth more of a gamble than perhaps Gyokeres is? Yeah, yeah, because you’re right in the respect that doing it in the division [Premier League] is ticking a massive box straight away.”

Mateta’s ability to score goals in one of the world’s toughest leagues certainly makes him an attractive option for the Gunners, who are keen to strengthen their attacking options. His experience in English football, combined with his ability to find the back of the net, would make him a valuable asset for any top-tier club.

For Arsenal, Mateta represents a great opportunity to add a proven striker to their squad without breaking the bank. With his current form and pedigree in the Premier League, the Frenchman has the potential to lead the line at the Emirates and provide the club with the firepower needed for the challenges ahead.

