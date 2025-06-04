Should Arsenal consider stripping Ødegaard of the captaincy?

The Arsenal fanbase is largely united in its view that the recently concluded season ended in disappointment. For many clubs, finishing second in the league and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League would be seen as a success. But for a side that has fallen short too many times in recent years, this campaign did little to lift a deflated fanbase. Most agree it was ‘a season of nearlys and not quites‘.

Among the various issues that surfaced, squad performance arguably sits at the top of the list. Several players failed to meet the high standards needed to win major trophies. A lack of consistency plagued the team, with key individuals unable to sustain their form over the course of the season.

Ødegaard’s drop-off in form raised concerns

One such player is Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. The Norwegian started the season brightly, but his influence faded as the campaign progressed. In the second half of the season, his performances were widely viewed as underwhelming. Once the creative heartbeat of the side, Ødegaard often appeared predictable and lacked the physical edge to impose himself in midfield.

Despite registering six goals and eleven assists in all competitions, many fans felt those numbers painted a more flattering picture than reality. In comparison, Ødegaard produced eleven goals and eleven assists the previous season, but the difference in overall impact between the two campaigns was stark. Some pointed to an early-season ankle injury and the long-term absences of Bukayo Saka and Ben White as mitigating factors for his dip in form.

Fans float bold solution to help Ødegaard refocus

In response, some supporters have floated a bold idea. According to fan discussions, Arsenal could consider removing the captaincy from Ødegaard and handing it to a figure such as Declan Rice or Gabriel Magalhães. The belief is that lifting the pressure of leadership could help the midfielder regain his focus and deliver more freely on the pitch.

While the suggestion carries some logic, it is unlikely to be acted upon. The decision would draw major media attention and could unsettle both the player and the wider squad. As reported by fans, there are also concerns over the psychological impact it might have on Ødegaard, potentially doing more harm than good.

In my view, Mikel Arteta is unlikely to consider such a move. But what do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal at least explore the idea?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

