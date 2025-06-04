Should Arsenal consider stripping Ødegaard of the captaincy?

The Arsenal fanbase is largely united in its view that the recently concluded season ended in disappointment. For many clubs, finishing second in the league and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League would be seen as a success. But for a side that has fallen short too many times in recent years, this campaign did little to lift a deflated fanbase. Most agree it was ‘a season of nearlys and not quites‘.
Among the various issues that surfaced, squad performance arguably sits at the top of the list. Several players failed to meet the high standards needed to win major trophies. A lack of consistency plagued the team, with key individuals unable to sustain their form over the course of the season.
Ødegaard’s drop-off in form raised concerns
One such player is Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. The Norwegian started the season brightly, but his influence faded as the campaign progressed. In the second half of the season, his performances were widely viewed as underwhelming. Once the creative heartbeat of the side, Ødegaard often appeared predictable and lacked the physical edge to impose himself in midfield.
Despite registering six goals and eleven assists in all competitions, many fans felt those numbers painted a more flattering picture than reality. In comparison, Ødegaard produced eleven goals and eleven assists the previous season, but the difference in overall impact between the two campaigns was stark. Some pointed to an early-season ankle injury and the long-term absences of Bukayo Saka and Ben White as mitigating factors for his dip in form.
Fans float bold solution to help Ødegaard refocus
In response, some supporters have floated a bold idea. According to fan discussions, Arsenal could consider removing the captaincy from Ødegaard and handing it to a figure such as Declan Rice or Gabriel Magalhães. The belief is that lifting the pressure of leadership could help the midfielder regain his focus and deliver more freely on the pitch.
While the suggestion carries some logic, it is unlikely to be acted upon. The decision would draw major media attention and could unsettle both the player and the wider squad. As reported by fans, there are also concerns over the psychological impact it might have on Ødegaard, potentially doing more harm than good.
In my view, Mikel Arteta is unlikely to consider such a move. But what do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal at least explore the idea?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
No. He will get back to form next season.
Absolutely ,and his starting spot ,over hyped since he’s been here .
Need pace in that midfield and he has to be the slowest player ive seen roll up on our turf in donkeys years .
What’s worrying is who Arteta is going for in this transfer window ,same old slow side way passers .
Awful idea. He’s the best captain we’ve had since Adams.
Arseweb,
Am I reading your post right, are you saying that Odegaard is the best Captain we’ve had since Tony Adams.
Really!, better than Viera and Henry. Your entitled to your opinion, but I think your way off the mark personally.
He most certainly not be the Captain of this club. I’ve heard the but he’s been injured and he’s having injections to keep on playing. Well if he’s needing to do that he shouldn’t be anywhere near the side if true.
Then I hear he’s become a Dad, so what. He isn’t the first and he certainly won’t be the last. If he’s having off the field problems, then sort them out and then come back playing when possible.
For me the Captain should be Gabriel or Rice, they just look like leaders. And more often than not, it shows in their performances.
Real Madrid don’t usually let their best players go. But as usual Arsenal don’t read the signs and go for him anyway. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a good player on his day. But nothing more in my opinion.